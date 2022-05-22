A South Haven High School senior is among three graduating seniors that have been chosen for this year's Volunteer United Youth Scholarship Awards from the United Way of Southwest Michigan.
Alyssa Wilson was chosen along with Breckyn Bussey from St. Joseph High School and Katie Schaible of Edwardsburg High School for the award. The three recipients, who will each receive a $1,000 scholarship, represent the three counties - Berrien, Cass and Van Buren - served by the United Way.
The three seniors were chosen for the scholarship for demonstrating a commitment to volunteerism through creativity, dedication, and advocacy for community improvement throughout their high-school careers, according to a news release from the United Way.
The winners were selected by a panel of their peers, according to the United Way. There were a record number of applicants for the awards this year.
“When young people volunteer not only do they develop a sense of connectedness to people and situations outside of their comfort zones, but they also hone skills important for employment, such as problem-solving, teamwork, and communication,” said Debbie Ramirez, volunteer engagement director at United Way of Southwest Michigan. “Volunteering provides a great opportunity for the young to grow personally and professionally while serving the community.”
Wilson is an honor student at South Haven High School. She also participates in dance and band. Earlier this year, she helped to organize a water drive to support the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor and currently reigns as Miss South Haven 2022. Her volunteer efforts include serving as a coach for Girls on the Run, mentoring students through Peer to Peer, teaching younger generations of dancers at Shoreline Dance Academy, and planning and hosting “A Not So Silent Night,” which allowed parents a night of affordable childcare so they could work on Christmas holiday details. She also has been a volunteer with the National Blueberry Festival since 2014.
“I always want to be remembered as someone who makes others feel included, and being immersed in my community through volunteer events helps me to do just that,” she said. “Because I was introduced to volunteering at a young age, service and giving to others has become woven into my life, but continuing to volunteer allows me to leave a positive impact on my community, to empower others, and to stay inspired by all the special things that happen in my community.”
Applications for the 2023 Volunteer United Youth Scholarship awards will open in January next year. At that time, online submissions will be accepted at uwsm.org.