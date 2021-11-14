South Haven High School senior Sydney Barnes has made history after becoming the school’s first female golfer to be named to MHSAA 2021 Division IV All-State First Team.
In addition, the 4.0 GPA student made the Academic All-State list.
Barnes was selected for the team during a ceremony at MHSAA headquarters in East Lansing. She competed against 1,500 female golfers in the district for the team and landed in the Top 12.
Barnes has been invited to compete in a three-day National High School Golf Invitational at Pinehurst in North Carolina next June.
A consortium from The American Junior Golf Association, The National High School Golf Association, The Junior Golf Scoreboard and the World Amateur Golf Rankings pools their resources to identify the top 224 high school girl golfers in America to invite them to the event.
“Sydney leaves our program as the greatest girl golfer in South Haven history,” said Barry Shanley, SHHS varsity girls golf coach.