South Haven High School’s class of 2023 along with their parents, family members and friends basked in sunny skies and warm temperatures, Sunday, May 21, for commencement ceremonies at Ratcliffe Field.
This year, 144 seniors received diplomas from South Haven Board of Education members and high school faculty en route to embarking on their future as young adults.
Krystal Saucedo, senior class president and senior Katherine Hartmann spoke during the graduation ceremony as did Board of Education President Laura Bos.
Erin O’Neil, English teacher and theater director for South Haven High School, was chosen by students to receive the Most Inspirational Teacher Award.
During her remarks, she encouraged graduating seniors to “be brave, bold, kind, and be you. You will never leave my heart.”
Seniors receiving diplomas follow:
Khamron Acosta, Alejandro Aguayo, Bernardo Alcaraz, Natalia Bachleda, Janet Banda, Anabel Barajas, Demitri Barrett, Yasmin Becerra, Kaylynn Beck, Milan Bittenbender, Samantha Bocock, Alice Booth, Alyssa Bosma, Alexis Bournay, Katherine Brennen, Isaiah Broady, Nathan Bronson, Brandon Calderon, Celeste Campos, Thanisorn Chaitha, Liam Cochran, Amelia Collins, Connor Conklin, Jennifer Cortes, Nevaeh Cross, Mason Cummins, Mason Current, Levi Cutler, Jamison Cuttino, Taven Decker, Dominic DeHoyos, Marina DeRose, Celest Dixon, Tyesha Dodd, C’keiyah Elliott, Ethan Emerson, Brandin Fareed, Tekera Farmer, Ilona Fiedorowicz, Ashton Fields, Canyon Fitch, Justin Frazier, Devennie Garcia, Ilene Garcia Yamil Garcia, Allysun Gerbers, Camborley Gleason, Abigail Grabner, Katherine Hartmann, Dominic Hegar, Hector Hernandez-Campanur, Regan Hinz, Kadyn Hoyt, Demonta Hudson, Sandy Jimenez, Caylin Jones, Joseph Langston III, Hailey Lawrence, Reginald Levy, Yun Yun Lin, Yesenia Llerena, Deandre London, Joshua Lucius, Blake Martin, Mallory May, Caleb, McCloughan, Chloe McNicholas, Alivia Meachum, Angel Mejia Velasquez, Benjamin Meyer, Jacob Meyer, Leeanne Mielke, Levi Mielke, Stephanie Mora, Devin Morehead, Cristian Moreno, Amelia Morgan-Castro, Corbin Morrison, Dagan Nelson, Tabitha Newberry, Bryce Norman, Kalen O’Sullivan, Isaiah Osborn, Sydney Page, Raymond Parks, Khalil Parr, Alex Patel, Jayro Perales, Ciara Perez, Olivia Perez, Talon Pirsein, Cindy Poll, Sabrina Pringle, Luke Prong, Romy Ransom, Karla Rayas, Jose Reyna, Arturo Rivas-Lorenzo, Leslie Rosas-Jimenez, Payton Rosillo, Arianna Rouse, Jeremy Rowland, Abigail Russell, Lucianna Ryan, Felimon Saucedo, Krystal Saucedo, Jared Schneider, Elizabeth Sell, Mashia Shelton, Anna Sherman, Sophia Simon, Miah Sistrunk, Amari Smith, Serenity Smith, Eduardo Solis, Aidan Souders, Nathaniel Spaner, Katherine Spreitzer, Kate Sprout, Tavyan Swagerty, Tyler Tebo, Ashley Thames, Daisy Thomas, Branden Tippy, Xishan Weighman, Abigail Wettlaufer, Olivia Wiley, Elliot Williamson, Cameron Wilson, Jocelynn Wolfe, Emara Yancey and Roderic Yelding.
WAY students who also graduated with South Haven High School students follow: Couper Blair, Ezmeralda Calvillo, Mayra Calvillo, Juan Hernandez, Myra Hernandez, Joshua Holt, Briana Huguley, Demetria Jackson, Kaitlyn O’Brien, Abigail Powers, Teirshae Reid and Danielle Shaver.
South Haven High School graduating seniors also earned a series of awards and scholarships during the annual Senior Awards Night, May 18.
Scholarships were awarded by the following community businesses, organizations and individuals: South Haven branch of the American Association of University Women, Johnson Controls, Devon “Devo” Smiley Leave a Legacy group, Edward Bocock Memorial Scholarship, Filbrandt Family Scholarship, Peace Lutheran Scholarship, South Haven Kiwanis Club Scholarship, South Haven Rotary Club Scholarship, Grace J. Calvin Scholarship, South Haven Community Memorial Foundation Scholarship, Jensen Family Scholarship, Mark Hosley STEM Scholarship, The Richard and Mary Barden Scholarship Fund, South Haven Garden Club Scholarship, South Haven Steelheaders Scholarship, South Haven Vacation Rental Community Fund Scholarship, Van Buren Tech Health/Human Services Cluster Scholarships, Guthrie Family Scholarship, Hope Reformed Church Scholarship, Water’s Edge Counseling Scholarship, South Haven High School FIRST Robotics Scholarship, Caleb Grimes Minority Student Athlete Advancement Scholarship.
Top honor graduates who received a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher were also honored. They included Natalia Bachleda, Milan Bittenbender, Alexis Bournay, Katherine Brennen, Connor Conklin, Dominic DeHoyos, Tekera Farmer, Ilona Fiederowicz, Camborley Gleaon, Abigail Grabner, Katherine Hartmann, Regan Hinz, Hailey Lawrence, Blake Martin, Mallory May, Angel Mejia Velasquez, Jacob Meyer, Cristian Moreno, Tabitha Newberry, Talon Pirsein, Sabrina Skye Pringle, Arianna Rouse, Abigail Russell, Krystal Saucedo, Jared Schneider, Elizabeth Sell, Eduardo Solis, Adan Souders, Abigail Wettlaufer, Olivia Wiley, Joselynn Wolfe and Roderic Yelding.