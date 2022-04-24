It’s still in the infancy stage, but South Haven plans to open a municipal dog park for the public’s use in the next few years.
City officials are setting aside an acre of land to the north of the South Haven Police and Fire Complex for the new park.
“We don’t have anything in the parks master plan or the capital improvements budget yet for the park, but this is a good start,” Department of Public Works Director Bill Hunter told South Haven Parks Commission members earlier this month. “This will give an avenue to begin raising money.”
In February and March, staff examined three different parcels of city-owned property for the new park: a half-acre of land at SHOUT Park on Dunkley Avenue, a half-acre at Black River Park and the acre of land off of Wells Avenue next to the police and fire complex.
“After a few meetings and discussions, it was the group’s consensus that the best location for a future dog park would be the police and fire location,” Hunter said.
The property can be accessed from Wells Street onto a drive that has been constructed for the pump bike park and the police and fire complex. There is also parking nearby.
Parks Commission members plan to have the concept of the dog park included in the city’s parks master plan, which is due to be updated next year.
“I don’t want it (the concept of a public dog park) to be forgotten,” Parks Commission Chair Jim Ellis said.
News that the city is setting aside land for a public dog park pleased South Haven resident and dog lover Joan Hiddema.
Ten years ago, Hiddema played a key role in the establishment of South Haven Dog Park, a nonprofit, privately operated park located on an acre of land along 8th Avenue.
About 75-100 dog owners pay $25 annually to become members of the park and for its use.
“It’s not just for residents, but visitors, too,” Hiddema said. “Dog lovers are everywhere.”
However, continued operation of the park has become difficult, she said.
“The biggest expense is the maintenance and the liability insurance,” Hiddema said. “If it could be a municipal park, the insurance and maintenance would be covered by the city. It would also be easier to get word out to people about the existence of the park. ... There are so many dog owners.”
Until the new city-owned park opens, however, Hiddema said the South Haven Dog Park is scheduled to remain open.
Hiddema said she thinks the location of a municipal park by the police and fire complex is a good one. She added the idea of having the location at SHOUT Park, would have been advantageous in helping the city to resolve the goose droppings that people complain about.
“Geese don’t like dogs,” Hiddema said, chuckling. “But SHOUT Park was too small and it gets muddy.”