Southwest Michigan’s cannabis industry, the rise of China and health care reform in the U.S. will be among the topics of this year’s South Haven Speakers Series.
Four presentations are being planned – two this spring and two more in the fall, said Speaker Series President Mark Odland.
“As we begin our ninth season, we have put together an exceptional lineup of highly relevant content supported by some terrific speakers,” Odland said. “Our board has worked hard to assure this year will be one of our best. We think our audience members will agree.”
The topics will range from a closeup look at China to the cannabis industry, especially its impact on Southwest Michigan. Other presentations will look at the growth of autocracy in the world and an examination of health care reforms in the U.S.
All the presentations will be held at 7 p.m., at the South Haven campus of Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd.
The series begins May 4 when Dr. Ann Linn, associate professor of public policy and director of the Lieberthal-Rogel Center at the University of Michigan, presents “The World According to Xi: Should the U.S. Fear China’s Rise?”
The series continues May 18 with the presentation, “Challenges to Democracy: The Growth of Autocracy in the World,” by Dr. Joel Toppen, chair of the political science department at Hope College.
The next program will be Sept. 14 when Randy Oostra, a retired CEO of the health system ProMedica, speaks to the topic, “Five Numbers That Could Reform Healthcare: Where You Live Should Not Decide Whether You Live or Die.”
The series concludes Oct. 26 with a topic close to home when Jennifer Rigterink, associate director of state and federal affairs for the Michigan Municipal League, speaks on “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly of the Cannabis Industry: Its Impact in Southwest Michigan.”
Complimentary refreshments are served prior to the event. Admission is $10. There is no advance ticket sale with doors opening half an hour before the presentation.
The Speakers Series of South Haven is a nonprofit organization. About three-quarters of the series’ budget comes from donors. More information can be found online at southhaven speakersseries.org.