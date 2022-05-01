BENTON HARBOR — Lauren Bettis, Nicholas Hatton, and Heidi Fox have been selected as student speakers for Lake Michigan College’s 75th annual commencement ceremonies at 10 a.m. (Arts & Sciences and General Studies) and 2 p.m. (Career & Workforce and Health Sciences) Sunday, May 1, at The Mendel Center Mainstage on the Benton Harbor Campus, 2755 E. Napier Ave.
Student speakers are nominated by their peers, LMC faculty, and staff based on academic excellence, integrity, and compassion for their classmates.
Bettis is a South Haven native and 2019 graduate of South Haven’s LC Mohr High School. During her time at Lake Michigan College, she’s been a member of the LMC Concert Choir, starred in the world premiere production of “Our Side of the River,” and most recently worked behind the scenes as a stage crew member for “Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”
She graduates with an associate in arts in theater and will attend Western Michigan University in Fall 2022 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in secondary education.
“I think I always wanted to teach, but I didn’t realize it until I came to Lake Michigan College,” Bettis said. “I always liked history growing up. It was my favorite subject. Many things have happened throughout history, particularly African-American history, and are still happening today. It needs to be taught so we can change.”
During the May 1 ceremonies, 398 LMC students will receive 406 degrees and certificates from 42 areas of study, including 381 associate degrees, nine advanced certificates, and 16 certificates of achievement.