Twenty-one students from the South Haven Public Schools History Club will be advancing to the Michigan History Day state competition this month after qualifying to do so at the regional contest in March.
"Everyone represented well and did an amazing job representing our club," said History Club advisor Julie Sheppard. "Twelve of 19 of our entries won at the regional level to advance to the state competition. Our high school group swept their divisions."
History Club students from North Shore Elementary School, Baseline Middle School and South Haven High School headed to Western Michigan University, March 12, for the regional contest, which is part of the Michigan History Day program, sponsored by the Historical Society of Michigan. Each year, History Club students throughout Michigan take part in the competition by selecting a historical topic that relates to the annual theme chosen by the National History Day committee. This year's theme is "Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences."
To take part in the competitions, students conduct research related to their topic. They then create projects in one of five categories — documentary, exhibit, paper, performance or website — that are then judged at the regional level. Students who do well there advance to the state competition, which this year will be conducted online at the end of April. Entries that do well at the state level, then progress to the national competition in June.
In addition to the 21 South Haven students who qualified for the state competition, two students received special recognition at the regional competition at WMU. Sixth grader Aaron Crider won the Special Primary Source Usage award for his historical paper, "Jimmy Carter and the Iran Hostage Situation," while junior Tabi Newberry earned the same award for her documentary, "Mamie Till: 'The Whole World Needs to See.'"
The following South Haven students who have qualified for the state competition follow:
North Shore Elementary
- Youth group documentaries: Fifth graders Savannah Harrington and Moneo Wozniak, "Jackie Robinson: Stealing Bases and Breaking the Color Barrier Through Diplomacy"; Fifth graders Ireland Stratton and Hadley Spencer, "Parading for Justice in Copper Country"
- Youth group performance: Fifth graders Alaja Cannaday and Yaretzi Carrillo, "Traveling the Road to Freedom"
- Youth individual exhibit: Fifth grader Hannah Weber, "Susan la Flesche Picotte: From the Reservation to the Doctor's Office:
Baseline Middle School
- Junior individual documentary: Eighth grader Jacob Kaczmarek, "The Treaty of Versailles: A Diplomatic Oversight"
- Junior group documentary: Sixth graders Kiersten Chalupa and Jocie Dubbink, "Righting for the Right to Learn: The Education Act of 1972"
- Junior individual performance: Sixth grader Victoria Moody, "Big Annie: Leading the Way in Copper Country"
- Junior group performance: Eighth graders Leah Becker and Ruby Peterson, "Order in the Court! The Debate of Same Sex Marriage in America"
- Junior group exhibit: Sixth graders Drew Olney and Addison Timmer, "The women's Right to Vote"
South Haven High School
- Senior group documentary: Ninth graders Lauren Bartlett, Lauryn Daugherty and Tessa Hosier, "Radium Girls: Illuminating the Truth of America's Death Cure"
- Senior individual documentary: Junior Tabi Newberry, "Mamie Till: 'The Whole World Needs to See'"
- Senior group exhibit: Seniors Myles Daugherty and Nic Sheppard, "Debate and Diplomacy: The Acquisition and Creation of the Panama Canal"