Next year, two schools, each with Rams as their mascots, will be butting heads in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
South Haven Public Schools Board of Education voted Wednesday to become a member of the SAC league. In doing so, the Rams will compete in a conference comprised of the Rams of Galesburg-Augusta along with 17 other schools scattered throughout Southwest Michigan.
“The Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph conference was really good to us,” South Haven Athletic Director Adam Verseput said. “There are excellent people in that league and I was happy to be a part of it. Although we were only a member for two years, I think it was the right move at the time and we will continue to play some of those schools in the future.”
South Haven’s decision to move to the SAC league began in the summer of 2021.
“Jerry Weesies, the league secretary of the Southwest Athletic Conference, gave me an exploratory call back in June,” Verseput said. “The SAC had received a couple of applications from a few new schools in the spring and were looking at restructuring, and South Haven was a school that they had targeted to help even out their divisions. Jerry and I corresponded a couple of times during the summer, and the official invitation came in early August.”
The other schools who will join the SAC league in the fall of 2022 are Allegan, Holland Black River and Bridgman.
Like South Haven, Bridgman has also been a member of the BCS conference. However, this past fall, five schools in Southwest Michigan – Dowagiac, Brandywine, Buchanan, Berrien Springs and Benton Harbor – announced plans to let their athletic directors consider forming a new league or joining other ones.
With Brandywine, Buchanan and Berrien Springs all belonging to the BCS, South Haven began to examine what to do next, and settled on the SAC league.
With the addition of South Haven and the three other schools, the entire SAC league for the 2022-23 year will consist of Allegan, Bridgman, Coloma, Watervliet, Fennville, South Haven, Martin, Constantine, Delton-Kellogg, Kalamazoo Christian, Kalamazoo Hackett Prep, Parchment, Holland Black River, Galesburg-Augusta, Lawton, Saugatuck, Gobles and Schoolcraft. With 18 schools, the league will divide into three divisions, based on school enrollments.
The SAC league appears to be a good fit for South Haven, according to Verseput
“The Southwestern Athletic Conference is a well-established and stable conference that includes a number of local teams,” he said. “South Haven will be competing in the Lakeshore Division with Allegan, Bridgman, Coloma, Fennville and Watervliet beginning in the 2022-2023 school year. Being placed with these local schools is obviously attractive because it continues existing rivalries and lends itself to shorter trips for players and fans. Another advantage of a conference with so many schools is that it allows us to fill schedules within the conference, and allows for flexibility if schools get better, worse, larger or smaller as time passes.”