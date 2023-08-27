Since 2016, the city of South Haven has limited the number of homes to be used for vacationers by a 1-to-4 ratio.
However, that could soon change.
City Manager Kate Hosier reached out to city council members Monday to determine if they want to change the ratio or have it capped at a certain number.
“I’m looking to get some guidance,” Hosier said to council members.
The guidance she was looking for includes whether council members want to put a cap on the number of homes in the city that can be used regularly for short-term rentals; determine whether homes in private subdivisions and condominiums can be exempt from the city’s current short-term rental ordinance; and whether the number of residential homeowners who can rent their homes to vacationers on an occasional basis should be limited from doing so.
Council members recommended they would like to cap the number of business vacation homes – those rented on a regular basis – to 497, according to the current short-term rental ordinance.
They also expressed an interest to limit the number of personal vacation rental homes – households rented out for an equivalent of 28 days within a year, but only on a weekly basis at a time – to a limit of the 100 that are currently enrolled in the ordinance.
Council members also recommended that homes and condominiums that are governed by private associations be allowed to determine whether their residents can rent their homes to vacationers.
They also recommended that enforcement efforts be stepped up for people obtaining short-term rental permits for personal use – 28 days per year – to actually use their homes on a basis for vacationers.
Hosier told council members that over the past year, the city’s code enforcement staff have issued a number of citations for people that don’t conform to the city’s short-term rental ordinance.
“We’ve issued over 100 corrective actions on STRs,” she said.
The city’s task moving forward will be to craft a revised ordinance that establishes caps on business short-term rentals, while enforcing requirements on people who want to rent out their homes periodically to vacationers, said City Attorney Nick Curcio.
“The potential problem would be enforcing requirements on personal rentals,” he said.
The revision of the ordinance comes on the heels of two short-term rental workshops the city conducted earlier this summer with residents to determine the best course forward.
South Haven has allowed people to rent their homes periodically to vacationers. However, over the past 10 years a number of residents have expressed concern over the amount of homes being rented to vacationers with the advent of such websites as Airbnb and VRBO and the growing popularity of people wanting to rent homes rather than hotels.
The problem with short-term rentals came to a head when the city enacted an ordinance in 2016 to establish the 1-to-4 ratio of homes. The ordinance has been revised twice since then to require owners, who regularly rent out their homes, to pay an annual permit fee of $600. These homeowners must also pay to have their dwellings inspected for safety measures, which also comes with a biannual fee of $100 for property owners who want to rent their homes for non-consecutive weeks up to 28 days.