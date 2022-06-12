A theatrical performance focusing on the life of American abolitionist, women’s rights activist and author Sojourner Truth will be part of this year’s Juneteenth activities in South Haven.
Sandra Jones, a stage performer from Greensboro, N.C., will present “Sojourner Truth: The Legacy Lives On” at 7:30 p.m. June 18 in Listiak Auditorium at South Haven High School. Her performance will open this year’s South Haven Theater Series.
“We’ve been trying for two to three years to get Sandra to perform here,” said George Ebright, a member of the Theater Series committee. “I recommended the Sojourner Truth performance because of Sojourner’s affiliation with Battle Creek, where she is buried.”
The Theater Series Committee also thought it was befitting to have the performance as part of South Haven’s celebration of Juneteenth, a federal holiday that marks the delayed emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Confederate states.
Truth was an early advocate of freedom for African Americans. She was born into slavery in 1797 in New York, where slavery was then legal, before escaping to freedom in 1826. Truth, who’s birth name was Isabella Baumfree, later became the first Black woman in America to sue a white man in a federal court and win, according to History.com. She went on to play an active role in the abolition of slavery and women’s rights, and helped recently freed slaves find jobs following the Civil War. At one point in her career, she was invited to visit with President Abraham Lincoln at the White House.
Truth moved to Battle Creek in 1867 and died at her residence there in 1883.
Jones, who has performed as Sojourner Truth for a number of years, earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from East Carolina University and trained in jazz and blues vocals while there. She said one of her fondest memories on stage was co-starring with Maya Angelou in Langston Hughes’ “Tambourines To Glory” in North Carolina in 1994.
Jones stated in a news release she enjoys recounting the life of Sojourner Truth and continues to learn new facts about the human rights crusader that she incorporates into her show.
“My performances are also a tribute to the woman of truth in my own life, my mother, the late, yet always present in spirit, Mrs. Mavis Jones,” she said in the release.
“Sojourner Truth: The Legacy Lives On” will be offered to the public free-of-charge, said Ebright.
Community celebration
The second annual Juneteenth South Haven Festival, sponsored by Black Lives Matter, will take place from 2-9 p.m., June 18 at Elkenburg Park, at the corner of Elkenburg and Kalamazoo streets.
“It will be a very similar celebration to last year,” organizer Monique Crowley said. “There will be a gathering for families, including basketball, volleyball and double dutch.”
The celebration will also include free barbecue, music, a bounce house for children, a bicycle raffle and vendor booths featuring products and goods from Black-owned businesses.
“The vendors helped donate to this event,” Crowley said. Several other businesses in the community have also donated goods and services toward the celebration.
Following the Juneteenth celebration, there will be a small, private display of consumer-grade fireworks one block away at 320 Fruit St., for people to enjoy. South Haven City Council on Monday approved the private display to take place from 10-10:15 p.m.