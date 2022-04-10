Maneuvering a vehicle along downtown South Haven’s main streets can be tricky, especially during summer months.
Over the past several years, with more consumers buying long pickup trucks and SUVs, the drive along Phoenix and Center streets has become more tedious.
“City staff gets many complaints about vehicles extending past the parking lines in the downtown, especially on Center Street in the summer months,” Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham said. “To my knowledge, no tickets have been issued for this type of parking violation in the past, nor have there been any accidents related to this.”
Nearly five years ago, South Haven City Council updated the city’s parking ordinance to restrict long vehicles from parking in the downtown angled parking spaces, due to a growing number of complaints about the safety of motorists and pedestrians trying to cross Phoenix and Center streets.
However, the ordinance has been difficult to enforce due to the short length of time vehicles park in front of downtown businesses. With social distancing restrictions being lifted, the city now wants to begin implementing the parking ordinance.
But before issuing tickets, the city wants to first educate motorists about the ordinance that restricts vehicle length for angled parking spots.
“We’re working on installing educational signage,” Department of Public Works Director Bill Hunter said.
The signs, which consist of red lettering on a red frame and white background, will state: “No Parking Beyond Length of Stall. Violators Will Be Towed.” In addition to the possibility of a vehicle being towed, violators of the angled parking lengths would also face an initial fine of $20. If it is not paid within seven days, the fine will be increased to $40, and $60 if not paid within 60 days.
“The intent is to educate the public on the existing ordinance that requires vehicles to park within the designated parking stalls,” Hunter said.
In addition to the signage, the city also plans to paint additional stripes at the ends of the parking spaces to indicate the length limits for vehicles. If the vehicle extends beyond the hash mark, motorists will have to find a different spot for their truck or SUV.
The signs and painted hash marks are anticipated to be in place later this spring, Hunter said.
“Currently, it is too cold to paint,” he said. “We may be able to get it done mid-May, weather dependent.”
Motorists with long vehicles do have other parking options downtown. The city has parallel parking spaces on side streets, downtown, where longer vehicles can park, as well as several public parking lots that can be accessed from Phoenix, Huron and Quaker streets.