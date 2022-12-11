After nearly two years of discussing the pros and cons of establishing a social district, South Haven leaders have made a decision to form one.
South Haven City Council members voted 4-2 this past week to create a social district in its downtown area.
City leaders made their decision, this past Monday, following a public hearing in November and seeking input from the Downtown Development Authority and Planning Commission, along with conducting a workshop to gather more input from downtown business owners and citizens.
South Haven now joins other cities throughout Southwest Michigan that have created social districts as a way to attract people to their downtown. Other cities that have done so include Allegan, Douglas, Fennville, Saugatuck, Wayland, Otsego, Bridgman, Buchanan, Niles, St. Joseph, Lawton, Kalamazoo and Vicksburg.
Social districts are designated sections of downtown areas in Michigan that allow restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages to customers in a special container. Customers can then consume the beverage outside while walking along city-owned sidewalks or open spaces within the social district common area.
South Haven’s social district will be limited to a western portion of the downtown roughly bordered by Kalamazoo Street, Huron Street, Center Street and a portion of Williams Street, where there are 16 restaurants, bars, wineries and breweries.
The district would only be allowed to operate from noon to 8 p.m. from Oct. 1-May 15, beginning in the fall of 2023 and subject to review afterward by the city council. Businesses within the district that do not wish to have customers bring their alcoholic beverages in their store would be allowed to do so by displaying signs indicating as such. The district will be monitored by the South Haven Police Department as part of their regularly scheduled patrol shifts. Trash receptacles will also be placed in the area and emptied as needed by the Department of Public Works.
Council members Wendi Onuki and Joe Reeser voted against the district, expressing concerns that there isn’t enough evidence to show it would provide a positive economic impact.
“I think we could find a way to find vibrancy without alcohol,” Onuki said. “I guess I don’t really understand why we need it.”
Other council members said the people they have spoken with were in favor of the district during the fall and winter months, and that city and police officials in other towns stated crime and litter didn’t increase.
“We’ve had the chamber, visitors bureau and businesses support this,” Mayor Scott Smith said.
Regarding concerns about the possibility of more crime, City Manager Kate Hosier said she had discussions with South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson, as well as city officials from other towns that have social districts.
“We’ve talked to St. Joe and Saugatuck officials, both said it is well-received by residents,” she said. “They have not seen more crime. It seemed to add more vibrancy to their downtowns.
Hosier added the city wants to implement the social district on a trial basis, but wanted to ensure it doesn’t create more of a burden for the police during the busy summer season – when the population can nearly double in town.
The idea for creating a South Haven social district was first proposed by several downtown restaurant and bar owners in 2020, shortly after the state approved the creation of such districts.