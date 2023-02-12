Summer may seem like a long way off, but South Haven city and fire officials are acting now to attract candidates to fill a more than a dozen seasonal and part-time job openings.
The city and South Haven Area Emergency Services will host their second annual job fair from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at city hall, 539 Phoenix St.
During the job fair, the city will seek candidates to work as parking enforcement attendants, beach enforcement attendants, parks and cemetery department employees, bridge tenders and marina staff, while SHAES will recruit paid-on-call staff.
The jobs may be part-time, but could lead to full-time employment in the future, said Kim Wise, human resources director for the city.
“Nearly a quarter of our full-time staff at the city began their careers as part-time or seasonal staff members, and 77 percent of the full-time staff at SHAES began their careers as paid-on-call firefighters,” she said.
This year marks the second year the city and SHAES will partner to host a job fair. They did so last year due to the difficulty in attracting part-time applicants, a problem that many employers have faced over the past several years.
Wise said 35 applicants turned out for last year’s event.
“We were extremely happy with the turnout and with the number of candidates that we hired from that event,” Wise said. “It was also helpful that city council approved higher starting wages for our seasonal positions last year.”
Starting pay for dock hands and customer service staff at city marinas will be $14 per hour and candidates must be 15 years or older. All other positions at the city have a starting pay of $15 per hour and those positions require that the candidate be 18 years or older.
Starting pay for SHAES paid-on-call firefighters is $14 per hour during the probationary period and then the pay will increase based on qualifications. Paid-on-call candidates must be 18 years or older. SHAES will also promote its new cadet program at the job fair which will enable 16- to 17-year-old prospects to become members of the department.
Some people who attend the job fair may find out the same day they have a job, Wise said.
“In an effort to make the recruitment process as easy as possible, we conduct on-the-spot interviews and some candidates may even be given same-day job offers,” she said.