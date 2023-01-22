Ice skating enthusiasts look forward each year to skating at South Haven’s outdoor ice rink, but over the past several years a key piece of the rink’s operation has made skating difficult at times.
That will change this year as the South Haven Downtown Development Authority announced it is buying a new chiller to ensure the consistency of the ice rink.
“The chiller/pump has served the community well for 20 years,” said Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham. “It’s at the end of the normal life for this type of equipment, and experiencing unplanned failures.”
Replacement of the costly chiller system has been discussed for several years by the city’s DDA, which oversees operation of the ice rink.
Earlier this month, the DDA board voted in favor of contracting with Trane U.S. Inc. to spend $223,200 to replace the aging chiller, which at times has left ice skaters no option but to skate on only two-thirds of the rink, due to the inability of the chiller to keep up with warmer temperatures.
South Haven City Council members voted this past Monday to accept the DDA’s recommendation. Funds for the new chiller will come from the DDA, which receives its revenues from property tax revenue generated from new developments within its district.
Much like hockey rinks, the chiller that is in place at the South Haven Ice Rink contains a refrigerant, which goes through pipes underneath the ice. The pipes are contained on a concrete slab and kept at 32 degrees. Thin layers of water are continually sprayed on top of the slab, which then freeze at the start of the ice skating season to provide the skating surface.
Trane Inc. has up to 48 weeks to replace the chiller, Graham said.
“It depends on the delivery timeline,” he said.
Although the chiller could take up to a year to replace, DDA officials decided to sign a contract with Trane now due to price increases that are scheduled to occur early in 2023.
“A planned price increase on all Trane equipment is expected, at which time the listed price will no longer be valid,” city staff wrote in a report to the city council in advance of Monday’s meeting. “It is necessary to move forward with this purchase now to get the lower rate.”
The DDA will not only pay for the chiller but also pays the annual cost of operating the ice rink. For the 2022-23 fiscal year, the DDA has budgeted $86,660 to operate the rink, Graham said.