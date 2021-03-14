If you haven’t already noticed, the South Haven Tribune now has an updated website. The new website, southhaventribune.com, is much more user friendly than our older one.
Users can view and place classified advertisements, while businesses can maximize their advertising and marketing dollars by reserving banner space at the top of the home page or reserving smaller square ads that run along the sides of the web site pages. To add further value for advertising clients, the ads will be linked to their business websites or social media pages.
The new website also contains more articles and photos for readers, as well as a weekly e-edition, which many people, who are either out-of-state second-home owners or former residents, will enjoy reading.
Southhaventribune.com will also feature the Tribune’s popular annual Best of South Haven contest, as well as other special sections, such as the High School Seniors Photo Gallery.