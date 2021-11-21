Get yourself in the holiday spirit when South Haven’s annual Holiday in the Park celebration kicks off Thanksgiving weekend, downtown.
The celebration on Friday, Nov. 26, includes the popular Santa Paws Parade, Christmas tree lighting, visits and photos with Santa and his elves, outdoor ice skating at the Huron Street pavilion, lighting of Caring Circle Hospice luminaries along downtown streets, and enjoying s’mores at outdoor fire pits.
The popular Santa Paws Parade will kick off the festivities.
Dogs, cats and other pets are welcome to join the staff of Decadent Dogs as they walk from South Beach parking lot toward Phoenix Street where the parade will end at Dyckman park, across the street from South Haven City Hall.
While you don’t have to wear a Santa hat to participate, it is encouraged.
“Costumes are not required, but wearing a red or green coat or hat or scarf is welcomed,” said Roxanne Leder of Decadent Dogs.
Photos with pets and Santa will be available for a small donation. All donations will go to For the Sake of Being Humane in Fennville. There is no charge to enter the parade.
Because the event is outside, said Leder, COVID-19 restrictions do not apply. People who choose to participate are welcome to wear masks if they want to.
Registration and check -in will start at 4 p.m. Participants must sign a liability form. Forms are available at https://drive.google.com/.../1K7g9U68lk UVyyEcRHl5.../view. Animals must be leashed or in carriers. Pet owners need to be mindful of spacing and controlling pets.
The Holiday in the Park celebration is sponsored by the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau.