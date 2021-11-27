Each holiday season, Rachel Roach of Battle Creek enjoys bringing her Golden Retrievers, Miles and Tracker, to South Haven's annual Santa Paws Parade.
"South Haven is just a fantastic place," she said. For this year's parade, Roach decided to add a new Golden Retriever, Scout, who walked proudly with his fellow companions along Phoenix Street.
Friday's Santa Paws Parade, which attracted approximately 75 dogs and their pet owners, was part of South Haven's Holiday in the Park celebration. While people waited at Dyckman Park for the parade to come by, they enjoyed skating at the outdoor ice rink, roasting s'mores and warming up by small fire pits, courtesy of the South Haven Visitors Bureau.
Although most dogs, dressed in holiday attire, strutted along the parade route, others, like Calvin, a 12-year-old Cockapoo, preferred to watch the event with their owners.
"He's an older gentleman these days," Calvin's owner Jen Peterson said, laughing. "He likes to observe."
The holiday celebration attracted several hundred people, many from South Haven. But there were also people from out-of-state, like Willa and Harmon Wells of Rhode Island and their cousin, Paige Wells from Seattle, Wash. The three youngsters, along with their parents, were visiting their grandmother in South Haven for Thanksgiving weekend.
Another yuletide tradition will occur in downtown South Haven, next week, when the Holiday Trains and Trees celebration begins. The event, organized by We Care Community Resource Center, opens Thursday, Dec. 2 in the lower level of South Haven City Hall, 539 Phoenix St., and continues through Jan. 2, 2022.
It will feature model train displays from the Lakeshore Model Railroaders Club and decorated Christmas trees that will be available through a silent auction, with proceeds earmarked for We Care, which provides a variety of services for people in need in the South Haven area. For more information about the event, visit wecare-inc.org