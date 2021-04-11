Some residents of South Haven know Jennifer Sistrunk for the brochures, logos and billboards she has designed for clients in Southwest Michigan. Others know her as the advertising and marketing manager for Clementine’s and HawksHead restaurants in South Haven and Clementine’s Too in St. Joseph.
Soon, Sistrunk will be known for something else, as she has just been named the new executive director for the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The visitors bureau’s board of directors announced Tuesday that after conducting a two-month search they chose Sistrunk as the finalist. She will begin her new duties in May. She replaces Scott Reinert, who is retiring from the position, but will remain on staff part-time through at least the end of 2021.
“Jennifer is an extremely talented professional and we are thrilled to have her formally join our bureau as executive director,” said John Marple, board president. “Over the past three years, we have had the opportunity to work directly with Jennifer in a marketing and design capacity, and have been extremely impressed with her technical and leadership skills, engaging personality, and passion for our region. We’re confident Jennifer will continue to find new and creative ways to reach our future visitors.”
Sistrunk is a graduate of South Haven High School. After graduating from there, she studied graphic design at Lake Michigan College and communication design at Harrington College of Design in Chicago, Ill., from 2004-2008.
For the past 15 years she has served as advertising and marketing manager for Clementine’s, Clementine’s Too, and HawksHead restaurants, where she also served as an assistant manager.
When she wasn’t working at her full-time job, she found time to provide contract graphic design and social media content services for 12 clients over the past six years, including ongoing design services for the South Haven Visitors Bureau, where she was responsible for all creative development for print advertising, billboard artwork, destination and travel guides and maps and community support services.
Sistrunk said her relationship with the visitors bureau staff and her knowledge of the South Haven area will be helpful to her in her new position.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work directly with the great staff of the bureau for several years,” she said. “We are all committed to doing all we can to promote our wonderful area as a premier travel destination. Being a long-term South Haven resident, I feel I understand the needs of our guests as well as those of our community and look forward to continuing to work with our wonderful local partners and leaders to help shape the future.”
Jennifer and her husband, Warren, live in the South Haven area with their two daughters.