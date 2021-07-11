Shock and awe.
Those are the words Red Cross volunteer Martha Lohrstorfer of South Haven used to describe her emotions when first coming to Surfside, Fla., following the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium complex in the early hours of June 24.
When Lohrstorfer arrived at the the scene two days later she was shocked at how quickly the local community responded to the tragedy, which has left 20 people dead and 128 unaccounted for as of Friday, according to reports.
“I have spoken to people who were in the building,” she said in an email earlier this week. “I have talked to people who lived in units around the building, I have talked to first responders, I have talked to hotel staff, I have talked to people in the village of Surfside who had no connection to the disaster. There is a sense of total shock that this could happen to their community. Especially the people living in the building, most of them really will tell you that they had no idea this was going to happen. Those in neighboring buildings watched it come down in the middle of the night, and their mind couldn’t wrap itself around what they were seeing. First responders are everywhere – I mean everywhere.”
Lohrstorfer was in awe with how the Surfside community has stepped up so generously to help those impacted by the tragic collapse of the condominium.
“The Red Cross is in charge of feeding everyone. And so far, food has been pouring in whenever we ask for it, as a donation,” Lohrstorfer said. “Everyone wants to do their part. I’m working at a ‘Marc’ where displaced people can come and find out what services are available to them. There are close to 60 people representing over 30 organizations wanting to help. People are speechless when they see the outpouring of support from their own community, much less from the greater community and the Red Cross.
“FEMA is at the Marc,” Lohrstorfer said. “But I don’t think FEMA gets many shoutouts. It is a magnificent organization. They are full of dedicated professionals who know how to work with traumatized individuals using the full force of resources at their disposal.”
Lohrstorfer and her husband, John, have been volunteers with the Van Buren County Chapter of the Red Cross since 2010.
“We wanted to pay back,” said John Lohrstorfer in an interview Friday from the couple’s South Haven home. “We’re both retired. We’ve done sheltering, food and disaster assessment.”
When the Lohrstorfers found out in 2012 that Red Cross was offering training for volunteers who wanted to become part of the agency’s spiritual care ministry, they readily became involved.
“The Red Cross recognized several years ago spiritual support is important to people’s recovery process,” John Lohrstorfer said. “We provide a listening presence and support to people. We have to be impartial (to different faiths). We support them getting back on their feet. To meet with people who have suffered a disaster such as this, is important. They need spiritual support while they wait for the recovery of loved ones.”
So far, Martha Lohrstorfer is the only Red Cross spiritual care volunteer from Michigan to be in Surfside.
“We are both co-leader in Michigan,” John Lohrstorfer said. “There’s only seven in Michigan trained in spiritual care. When the Red Cross needed people to go to Surfside, she got a text and they asked if she could come down there.”
While she is in Surfside, Martha Lohrstorfer is at the same table as mental health volunteers from the Red Cross.
John Lohrstorfer expects Martha to remain there for three weeks – possibly longer.
“Typically, when you go to a disaster, it’s for two to three weeks,” he said.
In a Messenger interview, Martha said she is willing to do what she has to do to help others in Surfside impacted by the tragedy.
“For all the Red Cross does for others, we receive tenfold in return,” she said.