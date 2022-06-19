Starting in July, South Haven area residents can expect their water and sewer rates to increase by 4.5 percent, each year, through 2026.
The extra revenue is needed to help pay for several capital improvement projects that have taken place and are in the works for several years, said William Hunter, director of South Haven Area Water-Sewer Authority (SHAWSA). The authority provides municipal water and sewer services to the city of South Haven and portions of South Haven and Casco townships.
“The South Haven Area Water-Sewer Authority has begun a series of capital improvement projects to ensure we are prepared to meet the current and future needs of our residential and business customers,” Hunter stated in a letter to SHAWSA customers. “While some of these improvements are mandated by the state of Michigan, others are necessary to update and enhance our critical infrastructure.”
Several of the projects that are underway or in the works include:
An annual investment of $690,000 over the next 18 years as part of a $15.9 million commitment to the state to meet copper and lead requirements under the Michigan Safe Water Drinking Act. Although no traces of lead have been found in water samples conducted by SHAWSA, the authority must replace any service lines that are comprised of lead pipes or connectors.
A $12 million investment to replace and create a new water storage tank to replace the aging concrete standpipe located near Blue Star Highway, just south of Phoenix Street. The current standpipe serves nearly 11,350 residential, business and South Haven Public Schools customers.
A $7.28 million investment to replace and improve disinfection and biological treatments for SHAWSA’s wastewater and treatment plant, located near Black River Park in South Haven.
A $1 million investment to address high-water issues that still linger on Lake Michigan to ensure capacity and water quality at SHAWSA’s water treatment plant, located near South Beach in South Haven.
An annual expense of $620,000 for the next 26 years to pay for $41 million in bond notes to pay for previous improvements to the water and sewer system.
To determine the need for the increased rate structure, the SHAWSA board contracted in 2020 with Utility Financial Solutions (UFS), based in Holland, to analyze the current rate structures.
In analyzing the $41 million in projects that SHAWSA has undertaken over the past decade, UFS determined if rates aren’t increased, the authority will fall short of meeting its income and operating reserves to pay for its upcoming capital needs projects.
UFS estimated if customer rates aren’t increased, the water budget for 2022 would incur a $49,590 deficit. The study also indicated that although the sewer budget would end up with a cash balance of $1.36 million by the end of 2022, the balance would be in arrears by $985,000 by 2026.