A 23-year-old woman from South Haven who was a suspect in the July shooting death of a Covert man has been arrested and faces multiple criminal charges.
Kalamazoo Public Safety officers arrested Tiah Deshon-Juanita Sutton this past week in Kalamazoo, according to a spokesperson for the Kalamazoo County Jail.
She was arraigned Tuesday, Sept. 7, in Seventh District Court in South Haven on several felony charges, including homicide, and is now lodged in Van Buren County Jail, said Sgt. James Vegter.
Police had been searching for Sutton for two months following the shooting death of Shondell Newell, 41, on July 8 near the vicinity of Elkenburg Street and Indiana Avenue on the city’s south side.
In an interview after the incident, South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson said police received a report of shots fired around 12:30 p.m.
Witnesses said a white Chevrolet SUV a short time later pulled into the parking lot of a nearby Pizza Hut, at 880 Lagrange St., before running into a light pole, bushes and trees and coming to a rest.
When emergency responders arrived, they found the victim, Shondell Newell of Covert, dead inside the vehicle.
After conducting interviews with witnesses and receiving tips from the community, police were able to locate one of the two suspects. The suspect vehicle was also located, Thompson said.
Police then began the search for Sutton who remained at large until her arrest Monday, Sept. 6.
It is not yet known if the first suspect police located shortly after the shooting has been arrested or not. Thompson could not be reached for comment last week to provide an update.