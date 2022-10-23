PAW PAW — A South Haven woman is expected to be sentenced in December after a jury found her guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Covert man in 2021.
Tiah Sutton, 24, was found guilty of the second-degree murder charge, Oct. 13, in 36th Circuit Court, along with carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm, according to Van Buren County Assistant Prosecutor Jay Blair.
Her sentencing date is set for Dec. 13 at 36th Circuit Court in Paw Paw.
The jury reached its verdict after a two-day trial that began Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Jurors were asked whether to decide if Sutton should be charged with first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter.
In her defense, Sutton took the stand Wednesday and argued she was acting in self-defense when she shot Newell in the chest while he was in a parked vehicle, according to a report from WWMT-TV in Kalamazoo. She stated the dispute began with a verbal argument that involved text messages Newell had sent to her mother.
Blair, however, argued, saying “This isn’t the snap decision of someone fearing for their life, this is the snap decision of someone angry and upset.”
The shooting incident unfolded July 8 at about 12:30 p.m., near Elkenburg Street and Indiana Avenue, when police were called to respond to a report of shots fired.
Witnesses told police that after shots were fired a white Chevrolet SUV that Newell had been driving had pulled into a parking lot at a nearby restaurant on LaGrange Avenue before running into a light pole, bushes and trees and coming to a rest.
When emergency responders arrived, they found Newell deceased inside the vehicle.
Police were able later that evening to locate the driver of the vehicle that Sutton was a passenger in. That driver was identified during the trial as David Taylor of South Haven and he was a witness for the prosecution during the trial.
Sutton was arrested two months later in Kalamazoo and arraigned in September 2021 in Seventh District Court in South Haven on several charges, including open murder, in connection with Newell’s death.
One of Newell’s sisters, Patricia Newell, who was at the scene in July when her brother was found deceased in his vehicle, stated to The South Haven Tribune, “This was a shock. He was a protective person, loving and fun.”