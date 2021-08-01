The world has learned a lot about taking precautions over the last 16 months, and now is no time to stop with the return of mosquito season.
Area public health officials say they’re seeing rises in the number of the blood-sucking insects over the last few weeks and are concerned about the vector-borne illnesses some of them carry.
“The rain we got at the end of June was a blessing for the agriculture world, but now we have the pesky bites of the mosquitoes,” said Cody Davis, public health sanitarian II for the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.
On June 30, Davis checked all 10 of the traps he has stationed across both counties and caught just 13 mosquitoes.
By July 15, there were 225 among all the traps.
“There’s been a major increase in the last two weeks,” he said. “The main reason we’re thinking is the rain.”
George Friday, director of environmental health at the VBCDHD, said while they are never able to catch every mosquito that comes by a trap, it offers a good sampling of what’s taking place.
“The 13 we got in June is more indicative of what historically we’ve seen,” he said. “We’ve been doing this program for four or five years and I’ve never seen numbers like Cody is coming back with now. It’s not just mosquitoes. We’re seeing it with ticks also.”
Seth Tippin, environmental health sanitarian for the Berrien County Health Department, does a similar job in Berrien County and has seen the same trend.
“I am seeing a population rise within the Aedes population, which is the mosquito that is known to carry Zika virus,” Tippin said. “A lot of it right now has to do with the temperature and also the moisture. Earlier in the year it was very dry, not a lot of moisture. We had a lot of cool days. Now it’s like a perfect environment for these mosquitoes to survive, thrive and reproduce.”
Caught in a trap
Environmental health sanitarians across the state are collecting mosquitoes every week for observation throughout the warm months.
Tippin said he began collecting them in April this year.
“Actually, April was really wet, so I caught a lot of mosquitoes,” he said. “Then May and June was really dry. Now I’m seeing a really big explosion.”
Looking at past reports, Tippin said this is the time when more mosquitoes are collected – just due to weather conditions.
Traps to collect mosquitoes are set out in area parks for 24-hour periods.
In Berrien County, Tippin has traps set up at Hagar Shores, Grand Mere, Warren Dunes, Warren Woods, Galien River Park, Love Creek and Madeline Bertrand.
“They have a scent bait so the mosquito comes near the trap,” Tippin said. “The smell is made to resemble the smell of humans. Sometimes we use dry ice because it puts off carbon dioxide, like human’s breath. It smells kind of like stinky socks.”
A fan in the bottom of the container pulls the mosquitoes down into a net. The mosquitoes are then collected and frozen.
“Once they are dead, I can use an identification key to identify which species we’re seeing in which areas, how many of the species we’re seeing, and if the population is growing or if we’re seeing less of one,” Tippin said. “It’s a very simple process, but it works.”
Davis said the data is then reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
“I’m looking at the species because we know which are carrying what,” he said. “With our partnership, if we see a certain kind, we let the state know, then we’ll take more aggressive action and sampling.”
Tippin said the Aedes aegypti species carries Zika virus, while the Culex species carries West Nile virus.
“Those are the two main ones I’m looking at and those are the ones that their populations are just skyrocketing right now,” he said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Zika virus and West Nile virus only cause mild symptoms in most people. Those symptoms include fever, rash, joint pain and red eyes. A small percentage of people who become infected can become more seriously ill. Zika virus can cause birth defects when contracted by pregnant women.
There are no vaccines to prevent the viruses.
Protecting yourself
Davis said the message the VBCDHD likes to stress to the public is the “Five D’s” of mosquito prevention.
“It’s simple, but we need to remind ourselves: dump, drain, dress, DEET, and dusk/dawn,” he said.
Gillian Conrad, communications manager for the BCHD, said a good thing people can do on their own properties is dumping out any standing water.
“Bird baths are beautiful, but they can also be breeding grounds for mosquitoes. I don’t know about other parents, but I leave my kids’ kiddie pool out throughout the weekend. That can be a breeding ground,” she said. “Mosquitoes can breed in as little of water as found in a bottle cap, so it is a good idea, after the heavy rains we’ve had, to go around and just tip out that water. That will help.”
Tippin said avoiding standing water and the early morning and evening hours is also important.
“Wear long sleeves if you’re going to spend any amount of time outdoors during those times,” he said.
All three officials agreed bug spray is the best defense.
“Because there is so much to enjoy in the outdoors, and mosquitoes are somewhat of an inevitability here, bug spray is your No. 1 tool,” Conrad said. “You’ve got your sunscreen because you know you’re going to wear that, bring your bug spray too.”
For the best results, Davis said to also check that the spray is registered with the Environmental Protection Agency.
Conrad said a further precaution people can take is getting their property sprayed for mosquitoes professionally.
A change of climate
Tippin and Conrad said one of the main reasons Michigan is seeing more mosquitoes, and vector-borne diseases, in recent years is due to climate change.
“A lot of these species are just moving up from the South to here,” Tippin said.
The Aedes mosquitoes are an invasive species, along with the Lone Star tick, which is newly established in Berrien County over the last two years.
Tippin said the sanitarian who traps ticks at the BCHD has been catching many of these lately. They are associated with Alpha-gal syndrome, which causes people to have an allergy to red meat.
Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) is also always being watched for by local health departments.
Tippin said that disease typically presents more in the late summer and early fall. So far, there has been no EEE activity in Southwest Michigan this year or any other reports of vector-borne illnesses.
According to the state’s weekly Arbovirus Activity Report, there have been no human or animal cases of these diseases this year. One mosquito pool from Kent County has tested positive for West Nile virus. A rare virus, Jamestown Canyon virus, was found in seven mosquito pools from Bay, Oakland and Saginaw counties.
“With climate change and the increasing mosquito populations, we know that the possibility of vectors to be carrying these illnesses is increasing,” Conrad said. “It’s something we’re constantly wanting to warn and encourage our residents to take precautions against.”