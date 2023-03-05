ST. JOSEPH — After two years of breakneck buying, January showed large drops in home sales for Southwest Michigan.
From January 2021 to January 2023, home sales fell 44 percent in Berrien, Cass, Allegan and the westerly two-thirds of Van Buren counties.
January is always a slow month for home sales, according to a report from the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors. January 2021 bucked trends, with 271 homes sold. That fell to 210 homes in January 2022 and dropped to 151 homes in January 2023.
“The fast and furious pace of the (Southwest Michigan) housing market has run out of steam,” said Alan Jeffries, association executive of the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors.
Both the average and median selling price saw slight declines. The average selling price fell to $299,531, a 1 percent slip from January 2022.
The median price decreased 4 percent, from $210,000 to $202,000.
Southwest Michigan’s inventory of homes also saw slight gains from the year prior. There were 639 homes for sale in January 2023, compared to 514 homes in January 2022. The current level of the housing inventory remains at very low levels, with just a 3.3-month supply. In 2013, the market had a 9.5-month supply of houses for sale.
There were three bank-owned or foreclosed homes as a percentage of all transactions in January, or 2 percent of the closed transactions. The highest percentage in January was 57 percent in 2009.
National trends
The country overall, as well as the Midwest region, experienced declines in home sales as well, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors. This marked the 12th straight month of declines nationally.
Month-over-month, January fell by less than a percentage point in total existing home sales nationally to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4 million. Year-over-year, sales retreated 36.9 percent, down from 6.34 million in January 2022.
“Home sales are bottoming out,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “Prices vary depending on a market’s affordability, with lower-priced regions witnessing modest growth and more expensive regions experiencing declines.”
The median existing-home price for all housing types in January was $359,000, an increase of 1.3 percent from January 2022, the report stated. Prices continued to climb in the Midwest region. This marks 131 consecutive months of year-over-year increases, the longest-running streak on record.
In the Midwest, existing-home sales fell 5 percent from the previous month to an annual rate of 960,000 in January, a drop of a third from a year ago. The median price in the Midwest was $252,300, up 2.7 percent from January 2022.
First-time buyers accounted for 31 percent of sales in January, identical to December but up from 27 percent in January 2022. NAR’s 2022 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers – released in late 2022 – revealed the annual share of first-time buyers was 26 percent.
Individual investors or second homebuyers, who make up many cash sales, bought 16 percent of homes in January, unchanged from December but down from 22 percent in January 2022.
The total housing inventory at the end of January was 980,000 units, up 2.1 percent from December and 15.3 percent from one year ago. Unsold inventory sits at a 2.9-month supply at the current sales pace, unchanged from December but up from 1.6 months in January 2022.
“Inventory remains low, but buyers are beginning to have better negotiating power,” Yun said. “Homes sitting on the market for more than 60 days can be purchased for around 10 percent less than the original list price.”