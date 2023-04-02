ST. JOSEPH — Southwest Michigan’s housing market closed with lower sales and selling prices in February compared to a year ago.
“The number of houses sold in February dropped 6 percent from February 2022,” said Alan Jeffries, association executive of Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors. “The level of sales in February 2023 was the lowest since February 2014.”
According to a report from the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors, the inventory of houses for sale increased 27 percent, providing a 3.2-month supply at the end of February.
The average and median selling price in February last year soared double-digits to set new record prices in the year-over-year comparison.
However, in February 2023, the average selling price was $267,416 compared to $324,027 in February 2022 – marking a 17 percent drop. Year-to-date, the average selling price fell 9 percent.
The median selling price in February 2023 increased by $550 – from $224,450 in February 2022 to $225,000. Year-to-date, the median selling price stayed the same at $215,000.
With lower sales, the total dollar volume decreased 22 percent in February 2023. The year-to-date total dollar volume dropped 26 percent.
The number of bank-owned or foreclosed homes as a percentage of all transactions was 2 percent, the same as in January. The previous low percentage was 3 percent in February 2021, and the highest percentage in February was 75 percent in 2009.
Nationally, in February the Freddie Mac rate was 6.50, up from 6.13 in January for a 30-year conventional mortgage. A year ago, the rate was 3.89.
Across the country
According to the National Association of Realtors, existing-home sales reversed a 12-month slide in February, registering the largest monthly percentage increase since July 2020. Month-over-month sales rose in all four major U.S. regions.
Total existing-home sales vaulted 14.5 percent from January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.58 million in February. Year-over-year, sales fell 22.6 percent.
“Conscious of changing mortgage rates, homebuyers are taking advantage of any rate declines,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “Moreover, we’re seeing stronger sales gains in areas where home prices are decreasing and the local economies are adding jobs.”
The median existing-home price for all housing types in February was $363,000, a decline of 0.2 percent from February 2022, as prices climbed in the Midwest and South. This ended a streak of 131 consecutive months of year-over-year increases, the longest on record.
In the Midwest, existing-home sales grew 13.5 percent from the previous month to an annual rate of 1.09 million in February, declining 18.7 percent from one year ago. The median price in the Midwest was $261,200, up 5 percent from February 2022.
Total housing inventory at the end of February was 980,000 units, identical to January and up 15.3 percent from one year ago. Unsold inventory sits at a 2.6-month supply at the current sales pace, down 10.3 percent from January but up from 1.7 months in February 2022.
“Inventory levels are still at historic lows,” Yun said. “Consequently, multiple offers are returning on a good number of properties.”