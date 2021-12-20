Whoever thinks Christmas wishes don't come true doesn't know Coloma native Jennifer Hysell.
After suffering the death of her father earlier this year, and nearly giving up on finding her dog, Parker, who went missing in July, Hysell posted on her Facebook page: "It's almost Christmas and I've never felt less Christmassy in my life...After everything I have lost, what do I have to celebrate? There is only one thing that can prove me wrong. Bring my Parker Marker back home."
Hysell, who now lives in Dallas, Texas, posted her wish Dec. 10. Two days later, Hysell received good news: Her 3-year-old, brindle-colored Mastiff had been found in South Haven, safe and sound.
"I am the most grateful person for my army of soldiers who won this war," Hysell said.
The "war" to find Parker began shortly after he wandered off July 28 while Hysell was visiting family in Bangor following the death of her father.
She posted missing signs for Parker in the Bangor vicinity and posted the information on social media. In mid-November, she even returned to the Bangor-South Haven area hoping to find her dog after it had been spotted in the vicinity of M-140 Highway, south of Aylworth Avenue, but to no avail.
"My heart is broken all over again. I have to go back to Texas without my baby again," she posted on her Facebook page, Nov. 20.
Her lament got to South Haven area rescue dog advocates who began to search in earnest for the lost dog. However, it turned out that people who sighted Parker had a difficult time trying to corral him.
"Nobody could get him. He was scared of everybody," Hysell said.
A woman who works at a factory on Kalamazoo Street in South Haven found that out the hard way.
She unsuccessfully tried to retrieve Parker outside of the factory a month ago, but with no luck.
On Nov. 21, she posted on Facebook to Hysell, "I believe we just saw your dog outside of our factory. He was very skittish and he had a limp. He ran off toward the lakeshore and I tried to follow him in my car but couldn't find him. He was also here a week or so ago in the same area but he ran off."
Luckily, Parker hadn't traveled too far away. After he had been spotted near Haven Heating and Cooling on M-140 Highway earlier in November, Jamie Jo Tamandl and several other dog rescue advocates began to set out traps behind Country House Furniture, putting food inside in hopes of luring the skittish pup. They also set up video cameras to help monitor Parker's movements if it happened to come by.
The traps, however, proved ineffective. Parker ate the food set near the traps, but then he would take off. Because Parker weighed 75 pounds, Tamandl ended up bringing a "Missy Trap," to an area behind the store building. Missy traps are named for a former puppy mill dog who was captured in it after she had refused to enter a conventional small trap, according to the website Retrievers.org
"My husband built it," said Tamandl, who works at Country House Furniture. "It looks like a large kennel. It has a pulley system for the door. We were hoping he would grab the steak from the hook."
But, even though Parker actually walked inside the large kennel several times, he had trouble grabbing the bait from the hook.
That's when another dog rescuer, Mary Humphrey of Wayland, got involved.
"I was following his story, and saw the struggles the rescue group was having with getting Parker to grab the meat on the hook, which in turn would close the door on him," Humphrey said. "I offered up my 'Raytripper.'"
The Raytripper can emit an invisible beam that runs from one side of the trap to the other side.
"It’s run by a battery," Humphrey said. "There’s a magnet that is holding the door open from the battery power source on the Raytripper. When the dog breaks that beam by walking through it, the magnet releases as the beam is broken and the door closes quickly."
With the Raytripper beam in place, Tamandl and other local animal rescuers, including Jennie Loyd of South Haven and Tammy Pierce Eisbrenner of Bangor, kept watch. Finally, during the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 12, Parker finally took the bait and remained in the cage.
"We had moved the trap down away behind the building toward the new Senior Services building," Tamandl said. "One of the ladies that we work with put venison in the Missy cage. That and the beam ended up doing the trick."
Hysell was ecstatic upon hearing the news and immediately made plans to travel with her husband, Rob, from Texas.
Tuesday morning during a phone interview enroute to Michigan, Hysell said, "I can't believe it. I'm going to see my baby thanks to an army of good people."
Hysell reunited with her pup late Tuesday afternoon at Jazzy's Dog Grooming in Sodus.
Although Hysell had offered a monetary reward for anyone who found Parker, Tamandl said she and other animal rescuers who helped locate and trap the dog weren't interested in receiving money.
"We didn't do this for a reward," she said.