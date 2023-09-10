BENTON HARBOR – Following the success of its first show this past spring, the Southwest Michigan Record Show will be returning to the Lake Michigan Mendel Center this month.
The second event will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, at Grand Upton Hall, 1100 Yore Ave., Benton Harbor.
Music vendors from Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin will fill 65 tables with many music items, including LPs, new vinyl releases, 45s, CDs, cassettes, posters andrecord supplies.
"We had a good turnout for our inaugural event in May, so we are looking forward to building on that for our September show," event organizer Jeremy D. Bonfiglio said. "Whether you are new to vinyl or have been collecting for decades, you will feel right at home at this event. We are all music fans. Our vendors get as excited as the customers when they find a record they've been searching for or discover music they didn't even know they needed. For us, that's the best feeling."
Bonfiglio, who also runs the popular South Bend Record Show, one of the Midwest's largest record fairs, says that record shows' popularity has grown along with the vinyl record resurgence. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, revenues from vinyl records grew 17 percent in 2022 – the 16th consecutive year of growth – and accounted for 71 percent of physical format revenues. For the first time since 1987, vinyl albums outsold CDs.
"For some people, there is this misconception that vinyl records are only a thing of the past," Bonfiglio said. "The format, however, has seen an incredible resurgence. Popular artists are releasing their music on vinyl again as a preferred format. What I find fascinating is that the RIAA statistics only show the growth of new vinyl releases and sales. It doesn't show the interest in pre-loved, vintage pressings, which has also grown. That's the market that has driven record fairs for years."
Bonfiglio added that crate diggers at the Southwest Michigan Record Show will find plenty of classic rock, pop, metal, punk, prog rock, and '80s. Select vendors also will carry blues, jazz, R&B, soul and country.
Admission to the show is free starting at 11 a.m. Customers can pay a $5 early entry fee beginning at 9 a.m. to shop as vendors set up.
Door prize drawings will be held at noon, 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m., allowing customers to win shopping certificates and record products from BCW Supplies, the show's sponsor.
Cash is the preferred form of payment, but select vendors may also accept PayPal, Zelle, and credit and debit cards.
The Southwest Michigan Record Show is held twice a year.
For more information, visit southwestmichiganrecordshow.com, facebook.com/southwestmichiganrecordshow, or contact Bonfiglio at 574-261-3650 or jeremybonfiglio@att.net.