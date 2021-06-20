Businesses across the nation are struggling to find workers as they reopen a year into the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But finding affordable child care, which has long been difficult for many American families, has gotten even harder during the pandemic, said Zechariah Hoyt, executive director of youth programs for the YMCA of Greater Michiana.
“We as an employer, have had to figure out ways to handle child care so we can have employees,” he said, “so we opened up a child-care center in Niles, just about in October. We wouldn’t be able to fill jobs ourselves if we didn’t provide child care.”
He said the YMCA has been reaching out to the business community to help them solve this problem.
“We’re trying to help businesses figure this out; trying to help families figure this out,” he said.
The situation is illustrated by Autumn Walter of St. Joseph, who said finding an affordable day care has been almost impossible since the birth of her first child five years ago.
“At-home day-care (centers) are always filled up when I call, and there are few and far between to choose from. The day-care centers near me are way too expensive for our family’s budget,” she wrote in response to a Herald-Palladium post on Facebook.
Walter said she and her husband work alternating shifts so someone is always home with their two young children.
“We are making it work right now between grandparents helping out a couple days a week, and me having to work late nights and long weekends,” she said. “I know I’m not the only one dealing with this issue. All of my mom friends have the same issue.”
Parker James from the Michigan League for Public Policy said many working families are struggling to meet basic needs, including child care.
“Child care is funded mainly by parents, unlike K-12 education, which is publicly funded,” he said. “That means those high costs are put on parents.”
James said parents having access to affordable child care is needed for the economy to grow.
He said parents end up dropping out of the labor force if it’s not feasible for them to work and take care of their children at the same time.
Robyn Adams, director of the Trinity Lutheran Early Childhood Center in St. Joseph, said she’s spoken with mothers who decided to stay home because of the high cost of paying a day-care center.
“They just decided that working just to pay for child care didn’t make sense,” she said.
Needed assistance
The Michigan League for Public Policy put out a report earlier this year, highlighting the need for more investment in child care.
It revealed that for a family making the state median income of $57,054 a year, the cost for one infant to be looked after averaged $10,861 – which amounted to 19 percent of the family’s income.
James said Michigan’s income eligibility threshold for child care is one of the lowest in the nation at 150 percent of the poverty level, while the national average is 180 percent of the poverty level.
In addition, he said subsidy payments to child-care providers is very low. These subsidies help low-income families defray some, or all, of the costs dedicated to child care.
“Raising the eligibility for the subsidies is the first strategy, and that would mean that more families can access that assistance, which means that more providers will hopefully accept it,” he said. “The second piece is raising the reimbursement rates to the providers. Currently, the subsidy rates to the providers are not high enough.”
James said he’s seen some proposals in the state budget to raise the subsidy rates.
Adding to the child-care crisis is how many providers shut down during the pandemic and haven’t opened back up.
In January, only 63 percent of child-care providers in Berrien County and 62 percent in Van Buren County had reopened, according to the Michigan League for Public Policy.
There may be some help coming from Lansing.
Home-based child care providers without licensing violations could serve more children under legislation backed last week by lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a way to boost access to a critical service.
The main bill would allow for one employee per seven children instead of six in small home operations. Large group homes could have up to 14 kids instead of 12. Staff-to-child ratios at larger child care centers would go unchanged.
“If we could raise our ratio by one, it would do lots of things. It would allow the provider obviously one more to maybe make a little more money to keep them floating but also it gives one more slot for a parent,” Rep. Jack O’Malley, a Lake Ann Republican, said at a Capitol news conference with the Democratic governor and legislators in both parties.
The announcement of the legislation came a day after Whitmer proposed how to spend $1.4 billion in federal COVID-19 aid designated for child care.
“This bill package, in addition to the budget that I proposed, would take us huge steps forward,” she said, saying it would create a “stronger, more sustainable child care industry that can meet the needs of our kids and their families.”
The measures would, among other things, give flexibility to locate child care facilities in strip malls and other multi-use buildings that have taverns and crack down on providers who lose their license only to establish a new business under a different name. Other bills would establish networks to help providers with professional development and other support, enable parents to see facilities’ health and safety records online, and give a grace period to comply with regulations.
Heather Cole from the United Way of Southwest Michigan said the number of families struggling to pay for the basics in life has been growing, according to the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) Report.
ALICE households are ones with incomes above the federal poverty level but below what is needed for basic survival – housing, child care, food, transportation, health care and technology.
Part of the problem, she said, is that many jobs available today offer low wages and little security.