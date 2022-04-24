In less than 30 years, Michigan could prove to be one of the most popular places to live in America.
At least that’s what the next guest for the South Haven Speakers Series thinks.
Parag Khanna, a leading global strategy advisor, world traveler and best-selling author will be in South Haven, Thursday, April 28 to discuss his theory that Michigan will become a climate oasis and one of the best places to live in the not-too-distant future. The program begins at 7 p.m. at Lake Michigan College’s South Haven campus, 125 Veterans Blvd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door.
In his recently released book, Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” Khanna outlines what he sees as the critical issues of climate change, economies in collapse, destabilized governments around the world, and technological disruptions all coming together at the same time and leading to a new age of mass migrations. He contends that Michigan, rich in freshwater with a strong industrial foundation, a stable economy, and resilience to the impact of climate change, will be one of the best places to live in the future.
Khanna was born in India and grew up in the United Arab Emirates, New York, and Germany. He is an accomplished adventurer who has traveled to 150 countries on all continents. He holds a Ph.D in International Relations from the London School of Economics, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. He speaks English, German, Hindi, French, Spanish and basic Arabic.
Parag has been an adviser to the U.S. National Intelligence Council Global Trends Program. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan as a senior geopolitical adviser to the United States Special Operations Forces and has written for major publications such as the Wall Steet Journal, Financial Times, Washington Post, Harvard Business Review, National Geographic, Time, Foreign Affairs, Scientific American, Forbes and The New York Times. His TED talks have been viewed more than 3 million times. Among other honors, he was named one of Esquire’s 75 most influential people of the 21st century.
