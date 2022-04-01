Western Michigan University Professor Jim Butterfield specializes in Russian history along with the states that once comprised the former Soviet Union. Over the years, he has traveled to Russia and its neighboring countries more than 40 times conducting research, lecturing, teaching and consulting.
But he has no simple solutions to the question on many people's minds these days: How will the war in Ukraine end?
"That's the $100,000 question," he said.
Butterfield, who spoke, Thursday, to an audience of about 200 people at Lake Michigan College as part of the South Haven Speakers Series, does offer several scenarios, however.
"Russia could pull out," he said, quickly adding, "that's not likely." Or, Russia could take Ukraine over and occupy it. That, too, appears unlikely. "You can win the war, but then what would you do in a country that doesn't want you there?" he said.
A ceasefire may be a possibility, but, Butterfield said, the next steps to resolving the military crisis remain murky. A peace agreement would be out of the question at this point, he thinks. "I can't fathom what a peace agreement would look like."
The concept of a "frozen conflict" following a ceasefire agreement appears more likely, but troubling. "That can go on for a long time, but it can become a 'hot' conflict in a moment's notice," he said. "All a 'frozen conflict' does is stop the shooting."
There could also be a "protracted conflict," similar to the trench warfare that went on during World War I, where both sides continue to be at war, with neither side making a significant advancement.
Or, the war in Ukraine could escalate. "That would be fraught with disastrous outcomes," he said, citing both Russia's and United States' deadly arsenal of nuclear weapons.
No matter what scenario one chooses for the outcome of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now entering its sixth week, it "won't end in the short term nor the medium term," Butterfield predicted.
To better understand what led to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine, Butterfield thinks people need to examine what has happened in Russia since the dissolution of the Soviet Union 30 years ago.
"You can't understand Russia until you understand what happened in 1991," he said. "When the Soviet Union ceased to exist, one country became 15 almost overnight. Russia faced political, economic and identity issues."
The economy that had been Communism-based, almost immediately collapsed, according to Butterfield. "The inflation rate grew by 2000 percent in 1992. I witnessed it," he said. "The Soviet Union never had beggars nor unemployed people. Suddenly many had nothing. Rampant crime went through the roof."
Although Russia has recovered economically, its political landscape has become decidedly anti-Western. Some of it has to do with the Russian Orthodox faith that has been interwoven into the culture of the county's inhabitants over many years; a faith that shuns liberal mores associated with American and Western European cultures. Russia also feels that during the 1990s when there appeared to be a spirit of cooperation with America, the United States' ultimate goal was to weaken Russia as a national power.
The country's identity has also been put to the test, according to Butterfield. Russia straddles both Asia and the eastern part of Europe, an area often referred to as Eurasia. With countries, such as Ukraine, no longer part of Russia, the identity of what constitutes a "Russian" has become somewhat fragmented with the break up of the Soviet Union.
So, how will the war in Ukraine play out for Russia and the United States?
"We're really far apart right now," he said, regarding the two countries political stances. "There's high levels of mistrust."
But that ongoing mistrust will eventually hurt both super powers, with countries such as China, India, Brazil and the European Union growing stronger economically, according to Butterfield.
Instead, to deal with the threat of Russian expansion into Eastern European countries, he thinks NATO should refrain from expanding into countries that border Russia. Russia doesn't want NATO military bases close to its border. "We need to accept that Russia has real national security interests," he said.
But, by invading Ukraine, Putin has overstepped his role as Russia's president, according to Butterfield.
"What happens when people stay in power too long? They feel omnipotent. He's been in power clearly too long."
But, Butterfield also thinks talk of punishing Russian Putin for war crimes needs to stop. "It would be better to give someone a face-saving way out," he said.
During his hour-long program, Butterfield made it clear to the audience the war in Ukraine needs to end for the suffering it has caused to the people who live there and the country, as a whole. He also thinks that Ukraine needs to remain a sovereign, independent country, not aligned with NATO.
"Ukraine needs to continue to exist," he said. "We can't let one country demolish another country. The groundwork needs to be put in place for long-term peace and security."