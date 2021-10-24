The decision earlier this year to withdraw American troops from the war in Afghanistan and the fall-out that ensued will be discussed at this week’s South Haven Speakers Series.
Hope College Political Science Professor Joel Toppen has been invited to speak about America’s involvement in the 20-year war in Afghanistan. His lecture will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28 at Lake Michigan College’s South Haven campus, 125 Veterans Blvd.
There was bipartisan support in Congress and a general consensus among Americans for ending the 20-year war in Afghanistan, but the withdrawal and subsequent evacuation has been called into question on many fronts. Citizens of all political persuasions are seeking answers for what went wrong and what comes next.
Toppen’s academic work focuses on U.S. foreign policy and global governance. He will analyze Afghanistan from an historical perspective and offer his insights on the war and the implications of the Taliban’s return to power.
A member of the Hope College faculty since 1997, Toppen received his master and doctorate degrees in political science from Purdue University. His research field work has taken him to several African nations and his innovative interdisciplinary courses have included off-campus study and internship opportunities for his students internationally and in Washington, D.C.
He has been honored as the college’s Outstanding Professor Educator by graduating seniors. He also has extensive experience as a professional consultant for international relief and development agencies, primarily focussing on food security and agricultural development in sub-Saharan, Africa.
Admission to the lecture is $10 at the door. Students, educators, and clergy are admitted free. COVID-19 protocols which at this time includes the wearing of masks will be observed.
The presentation will be followed by a time for the audience to ask questions of the speaker.
The South Haven Speakers Series is in its seventh year. The Series strives to present speakers who address issues, innovations and ideas that shape people’s lives.
For more information about the South Haven Speakers Series, or to make a donation to this 501c3 non-profit organization, please visit South Haven Speakers Series.org.