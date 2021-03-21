The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series and the Speakers Series of South Haven plan to work together to present a program that address the coronavirus and its effect on the economy in Southwestern Michigan. The program, “The Pandemic Economy and Beyond” will be hosted by The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College, and will take place online, free of charge, at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 22. Passes to view the program are available at www.TheMendelCenter.com, or by calling 269-927-8700, option 1. Temporary box office hours are weekdays, 2 to 6 p/m. Advance registration is required to receive the online access code.
The program will feature three speakers. Paul Isely, associate dean for undergraduate programs at Seidman College of Business at Grand Valley State University, will take a close-up look at the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and what residents can expect as the pandemic comes to an end. He will be joined by local panelist Rob Cleveland, president of Cornerstone Alliance, and Jim Hettinger, president and CEO of Jim Hettinger Urban Development Services, in Saugatuck, to discuss the local impact of the pandemic and the economic outlook for southwest Michigan.
Isely joined the GVSU faculty in 1995, after earning his doctorate degree in economics from Purdue University. He also holds a master’s degree in economics from Purdue University and dual bachelor of science degrees in physics and economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His research and teaching interests include firm/country level innovation, environmental economics and regional forecasting.
Cleveland is a Certified Economic Development Professional (CEcD) by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). At Cornerstone, he leads a team of a dozen individuals devoted to the enrichment of economic vitality, improved employment opportunities, expansion of the tax base and the creation of wealth in Berrien County.
Hettinger previously was president of Battle Creek Unlimited for 20 years. He has written and published a book and numerous articles dealing with economic development. Hettinger has received letters of commendation from Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. In 2007, he was awarded an honorary doctorate in public service from Western Michigan University. He has served on the transition teams of two Michigan governors and was Governor Engler’s first Economic Developer of the Year in 1995. He is an instructor for the International Economic Development Council and has served as an adjunct professor at Western Michigan University. In 2014, he was elected Chair of the WMU Board of Trustees and served two terms as board chair. He completed his eight-year term at the university in 2016. In 2018, Jim was awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Silver and Gold Rays, from the Emperor of Japan for his contributions in developing U.S.-Japan relations. He is currently working on an economic development plan for Berrien County.