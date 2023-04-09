The spring season has brought about higher prices at the gas pump for motorists.
As of last week, gas prices in Michigan were up 14 cents from the previous week, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group, which tracks gas prices.
As of April 3, Michigan drivers were paying an average of $3.52 per gallon for regular unleaded. The price was 21 cents more than motorists were paying in March, but 54 cents less from the start of April in 2022.
Closer to home in the South Haven area, prices at the start of April were slightly lower last week, with prices ranging from $3.33 to $3.45 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas as of Wednesday, April 5, according to GasBuddy.com, which tracks gas prices throughout the United States.
The increase in gas prices this spring revolves around increased demand for fuel with spring break travel amid a tighter supply of fuel, according to AAA.
“The month of April has ushered in higher gas prices for Michigan drivers,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA. “If demand continues to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.”