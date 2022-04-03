South Haven Instrumental Music Boosters 4th annual Spring Gala, March 26th, raised nearly $8,400 for the band and orchestra programs offered at Baseline Middle School and South Haven High School. With the theme, “It’s the Bees Knees,” Music Boosters encouraged guests to come dressed in Roaring 20s-style attire to enjoy dinner, dancing and a silent auction at the Moose Lodge in South Haven. Members of the high school orchestra and jazz band provided musical entertainment throughout the evening.
The event attracted nearly 100 people. It is one of the main fundraisers for the instrumental music program.
In other instrumental music news, the Baseline Middle School concert band traveled to the LMC Mendel Center Mainstage in March to perform in the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association District Festival and achieved a Division I rating. Twelve middle schools students were also selected to perform with the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association’s Honors Band at Andrews University on March 17.
South Haven participants were Bryan Bevevino, Jonathan Bevevino, Zander Duncan, Isaac Filbrandt, Dixie Hess-Hentshel, Jackson Hodge, Neela Jones-Bonilla, Ian Maxwell, Hayden Pike, Porsha Tomsa, Marissa Uckele and Chloe Vanlandingham.