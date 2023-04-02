Spring leaf pickup will begin this month in the City of South Haven.
Leaf pick-up will take place from April 3-14, according to a news release from the city.
The city’s Department of Public Works provides loose-leaf pickup for residents in the city limits and uses two vacuum-type leaf trucks that pick up the leaves along city streets.
For loose-left pickup, residents are asked to place unbagged leaves at the edge of their lawn by the street. Leaves, however, are prohibited from being placed on roadways. Residents also are reminded not to rake leaves into a ditch. All leaves must be placed on the edge of the curb to be reached by a city leaf truck.
Items such as garden trash, boards, sticks, rocks and other items that prevent the leaf truck from sucking up leaves cannot be placed in leaf piles.
Bagged leaves will not be removed by city workers. If residents have loose leaves they want to bag, they can bag their leaves for pickup by Best Way Disposal for pickup. Best Way Disposal, which the city contract with, will pick up yard waste weekly on the same day as trash collection from April 1-Nov. 30. Residents who don’t currently have a yard waste container can request one by calling Best Way Disposal at 269-463-3232. More information about Best Way’s yard waste program can be accessed at www.bestway-disposal.com