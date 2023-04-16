Children and parents came to South Beach in South Haven this past week to enjoy sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Southwest Michigan enjoyed warm and dry weather for most of this past week, allowing people to go out and enjoy the nice weather. In the photo below, youngsters enjoy playing on the playground equipment at South Beach, Wednesday afternoon. In the photo to the right, Willow Wilburn of South Haven is shown with Kelsey Vanscoyoc of Bangor. Unfortunately, the weather in Southwest Michigan is expected to turn toward colder temperatures this week, with rain and lower temperatures predicted in the high 40s and 50s for the start of the week.
Spring time, fun time
Becky Kark
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Johnson gets prison sentence for CSC, embezzlement
- St. Joseph woman pleads no contest in arson case
- Verde Juice Box to open in Benton Harbor Arts District
- Benton Harbor man awarded $3M from O'Reilly Auto Parts lawsuit
- Williams bound over for trial on murder charge
- He kicked alcohol, became addicted to wellness drink that works like opioid, lawsuit says
- Berrien RESA names Adams for Eau Claire school board
- Benton Harbor students craft clothing designs in after-school club
- Holtec requests $300 million from state
- Pink Lemonade to open with Lee & Birch in downtown St. Joseph
Latest National News
- AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:18 p.m. EDT
- Shooting at Alabama birthday party kills 4; 'multitude' hurt
- Fox News and 2020 election lies set to face jury come Monday
- 2 killed, 4 injured after shots fired into crowd at Louisville park on Saturday night
- Sheriff's deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout
- Cleanup begins after freight train derailment, fire in Maine
- ‘Mario’ tops charts again; ‘Beau is Afraid’ wins in limited
- DOJ charges El Chapo sons, cartel members with fentanyl trafficking, murder
- Louisville shooter fires into park crowd; 2 dead, 4 wounded
- How to build a robot arm that can flex in the moon's frigid south pole