Children and parents came to South Beach in South Haven this past week to enjoy sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Southwest Michigan enjoyed warm and dry weather for most of this past week, allowing people to go out and enjoy the nice weather. In the photo below, youngsters enjoy playing on the playground equipment at South Beach, Wednesday afternoon. In the photo to the right, Willow Wilburn of South Haven is shown with Kelsey Vanscoyoc of Bangor. Unfortunately, the weather in Southwest Michigan is expected to turn toward colder temperatures this week, with rain and lower temperatures predicted in the high 40s and 50s for the start of the week.