U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, has announced she will not seek re-election following the completion of her current term.
“Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate,” Stabenow announced in a news release Thursday. “I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on Jan. 3, 2025.
“As part of my own new generation, I was elected to the Ingham County Commission in 1974 at the age of 24,” she continued to say. “As the youngest and first woman to chair the Board, this began years of breaking barriers, blazing trails, and being the ‘first’ woman to reach historic milestones as an elected official, including the honor of being the first woman from Michigan elected to the U.S. Senate (in 2000). But I have always believed it’s not enough to be the ‘first’ unless there is a ‘second’ and a ‘third.’”
When Stabenow first ran for the State Legislature in 1978, she said there were only eight women serving in the State House and none in the State Senate or top statewide offices.
“This year there are 44 women serving in the State House and 15 in the Senate,” Stabenow said. “Women hold the top three statewide elected offices, and we have the first female Majority Leader in the State Senate.”
She also pointed out the increased number of voters who are coming to the polls in recent years as a plus for state and federal government.
“Under the cloud of unprecedented threats to our democracy and our basic freedoms, a record-breaking number of people voted last year in Michigan. Young people showed up like never before. This was a very hopeful sign for our future,” she said.
Although she has announced plans in advance for not seeking re-election in 2024, Stabenow said she remains committed to her job as a U.S. senator representing Michigan.
Currently, she serves as Chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee, and Budget Committee, and is a member of the Environment and Public Works Committee.
“My work is deeply rooted in my love of our state,” she said. “Whether protecting our Great Lakes, transforming mental health services, or ensuring our state can continue to make things and grow things to be competitive in our world economy, I am proud that my accomplishments have made a difference in people’s lives.
“For the next two years, I am intensely focused on continuing this important work to improve the lives of Michiganders. This includes leading the passage of the next five-year Farm Bill which determines our nation’s food and agriculture policies. It is also key in protecting our land and water and creating jobs in our rural and urban communities.”