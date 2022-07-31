An extensive project to resurface the western half of the 34-mile long Kal-Haven Sesquicentennial Trail will be taking place over the next several years, along with improvements to Van Buren State Park.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has received $5 million in funding through the Building Michigan Together Plan to resurface 17 miles of the trail from South Haven to Bloomingdale, according to Jill Sell, Southwest Michigan trail specialist for the DNR.
“This includes widening of the trail, new surfacing material – limestone, which is what it currently is – and complete replacement of the three bridge structures in the 17-mile project area,” she said.
A time frame has not yet been put in place for construction, however the funds need to be spent by the end of 2026. The DNR will oversee the improvement projects.
Funding for the Kal-Haven Trail improvements are being made possible through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Building Michigan Together Plan, a $4.8 billion infrastructure package signed in March that included a record-setting $250 million to help address a backlog of repair and maintenance needs at state parks and to build a new state park in Flint. That funding stemmed from the federal relief program, the American Rescue Plan.
The Kal-Haven Trail project marks the first time the western half of the trail has been resurfaced since the trail was first dedicated in 1989. The trail has the distinction of being the first linear state trail to be created in Michigan. In 2015 efforts were undertaken to install 30-plus heritage markers along the expansive trail highlighting the history of the towns and people who once lived along the trail.
Van Buren State Park upgrades
Van Buren State Park will be receiving $1.1 million in funding to repair a walkway to the beach and the park’s sewage lagoon, according to the DNR’s list of park improvements slated for funding.