Older adults, caregivers and other people interested in senior issues are invited to meet with state elected officials on Monday, April 4, at 2 p.m. for the 15th annual tri-county Legislative Forum on Senior Issues hosted by Region IV Area Agency on Aging as a part of Senior Action Week 2022.
The in-person and live streamed event provides an opportunity for seniors, caregivers, people with disabilities, and professionals working in the field of aging to engage in a dialog with state legislators around a platform of issues key to people’s ability to age with dignity and independence in their own homes and communities.
The five advocacy priorities for Senior Action Week 2022 include supporting and strengthening the Direct Care Workforce, re-balancing community-based long-term services and supports, expand access to the MI Choice Waiver program, increasing access to a range of home and community-based services and bridging the digital divide for older adults.
Slated to participate in the discussion so far are Sen. Kim LaSata, Sen. Aric Nesbitt, State Rep. Brad Paquette, State Rep. Pauline Wendzel and State Rep. Beth Griffin.