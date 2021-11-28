LANSING — As part of a new law passed earlier this fall, the Michigan Secretary of State office has lifted suspensions on the driver’s licenses of more than 150,000 Michiganders.
The move follow the ongoing implementation of laws that took effect last month in which the department lifted the suspension of licenses for 12,000 Michigan residents.
The new state law impacts driver’s licenses suspended due to drivers failing to pay a ticket, or failing to appear in court for certain violations. If a driver owes fees for their violations, however, they will still be responsible for paying those fees and/or appearing in court. Qualifying suspensions will be marked as cleared and will no longer be in effect, but they will still appear as entries on an individual’s driving record.
In all, the Michigan Department of State has canceled infractions on the driving records of more than 350,000 Michiganders; however, many had additional infractions that were not impacted by the change in the law, and therefore their licenses remain suspended.
“We’ve continued to analyze the new laws in order to get eligible Michiganders safely back behind the wheel,” said Benson. “Countless Michiganders need to drive to get to work, get groceries and get their children to medical appointments and I am committed to making government work for all of them.”
Letters with more information were sent this month to all impacted Michiganders at the address listed on their driving record. Copies of the letters will also be posted on each person’s Secretary of State account online. The letters will indicate whether they are eligible to reinstate their license or if they continue to have outstanding infractions. Individual cases vary and impacted residents should obtain a copy of their driving record and seek legal assistance to determine what steps to take. Legal resources are available and can be found at Michigan.gov/SOSCleanSlate.
Residents can visit their Secretary of State online account to view their letter and purchase a copy of their driving record. Instructions and additional information are available at Michigan.gov/SOSCleanSlate.