It took nearly five years of planning and financing to create South Haven’s new splash pad, but one of the results of that effort is an award from the Michigan Chapter of the American Public Works Association.
Mark Worden of the Michigan Chapter presented the award on Feb. 25 to city officials in a brief ceremony at the splash pad, which is on Water Street between South Beach and Riverfront Park. The city received the award for projects less than $1 million.
The splash pad, which opened last summer, incorporates a number of elements the Michigan Chapter of the American Public Works Association recognizes in granting its awards – the environment, government cooperation, safety, quality of life and historic preservation.
The project was about more than creating a new attraction for residents and children to use, according to South Haven City Manager Kate Hosier.
“First and foremost, this project was about safety,” she said. “Given its location adjacent to South Beach, the splash pad provides a safe water-based play option when lake conditions are dangerous. Our public safety department has been a big proponent of the project and the value it brings as a safer play option for residents and visitors alike.”
City officials also wanted a buy-in from the community and they got it.
After the city received a $300,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources toward the $634,000 project, the community came through in several ways. South Haven Area Community Foundation, service clubs and individuals contributed nearly $100,000 to help pay for the project while elementary students played a role in choosing the Michigan Maritime Museum’s tall ship Friends Good Will as the design for the attraction.
The unique design was chosen after soliciting input from the community, especially students from South Haven elementary schools.
“It was very important to us that we gained input from the people who would be using this new splash pad,” South Haven Mayor Scott Smith said. “Instead of managing this project with a top-down approach, we decided to go right to the source and work with the community’s children on the design. Each area of the splash pad has play elements geared to children of different age ranges.”