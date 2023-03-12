PAW PAW — A 25-year-old California man has been arrested in what Michigan State Police are saying is the largest seizure of fentanyl obtained during a traffic stop in Michigan.
The suspect, who was traveling Tuesday morning, March 7, east on I-94 in Paw Paw Township, was arrested following a traffic stop for improper lane use and a cracked windshield. He was taken to Van Buren County jail for possession with intent to deliver more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl.
When troopers from the Fifth District’s Hometown Security Team interviewed the man, several indicators of criminal activity were detected and the driver gave verbal consent for a search of the vehicle, according to a news release.
During the search, troopers discovered four kilos of fentanyl stuffed in a duffel bag.
Additional information obtained during the investigation led to the discovery of two additional kilos of suspected fentanyl at a second location. Troopers also seized $30,000 in cash at the second location, according to the release.
Lt. DuWayne Robinson, public information officer for MSP’s Fifth District, said the suspect was allegedly transporting or smuggling fentanyl from California to Michigan.
“According to Hometown Security Team members, this was the largest seizure of fentanyl on a traffic stop in Michigan,” Robinson said. “One kilo can produce approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills with a street value of approximately $1.5 million. In total, this seizure will undoubtedly save lives, as it disrupted the distribution of around 3 million fentanyl-laced pills with a total street value of $9 million.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses.
There are two types of fentanyl: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl. Both are considered synthetic opioids, according to the CDC. Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain, especially after surgery and for advanced-stage cancer.
However, according to the CDC, most recent cases of fentanyl-related overdoses are linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl, which is distributed through illegal drug markets for its “heroin-like effect.”
It is often added to other drugs because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper, more powerful and addictive.