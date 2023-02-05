DECATUR — Michigan State Police are investigating an alleged murder-suicide that claimed the life of two people in Decatur Township at the end of January..
Michigan State Troopers were first alerted at 9:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, to a “suspicious situation” at a residence at 38954 82nd Ave., after receiving two separate 911 calls informing them a murder-suicide was going to take place there.
When troopers arrived, they found 49-year-old Wayne Westphal of Decatur, and 34-year-old Tara Phillips, also of Decatur, dead.
“Upon arrival, troopers forced entry into the home after no response while knocking on the door,” Lt. DuWayne Robinson, public information officer for the MSP Fifth District, said in a news release. “Two individuals, a male and female, were discovered deceased on the kitchen floor, each with an apparent gunshot wound. A firearm was later observed underneath the male subject.”
According to the news release, Westphal and Phillips had previously been in a relationship and had resided together. However, there was a history of domestic violence between the couple and a “no contact” order was filed by Phillips through Van Buren County courts.
As of this past week, investigators were still trying to determine what led the couple to be in the same residence at the time of the shooting.
“(We’re) not sure if Phillips had moved out and was visiting or was still living there,” Robinson said on Wednesday.
He added that Westphal was one of the people who called 911.
“He called to report a murder-suicide,” Robinson said. “One of Phillips’ relatives was the other caller. Phillips called this relative prior to the incident to inform them of what was happening. This person asked to not be identified.”
At this point, state police are saying the death of the two people appears to be murder-suicide, and there are no suspects at large nor any danger to the public.
The investigation is ongoing pending autopsy results, a toxicology exam and further analysis.
Police urge people who are in danger of or a victim of domestic assault to call 911 or the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.