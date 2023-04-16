Saint Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the morning. Winds increasing for the afternoon. Morning high of 56F with temps falling to near 45. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Light rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.