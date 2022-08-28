BANGOR — An auto shop here has been served a cease and desist order from the Michigan Department of State for servicing motor vehicles without up-to-date repair facility registration and mechanic certification.
Lenard’s Automotive, 622 West Monroe St. was served a cease and desist order on Aug. 18, according to Aneta Kiersnowski Crisp, press secretary for the Michigan Department of State. On June 17, a MDOS regulation agent performed an inspection at the repair facility and found it to be performing motor vehicle maintenance, diagnosis and repair service on a motor vehicle for compensation while doing so with an expired repair facility registration and mechanic certification.
The facility’s registration expired March 17, 2013, and the mechanic certification expired Jan. 21, 2009. Both licenses are still expired.
The state department did receive a renewal form and payment from the facility in February. However, in reviewing the form, staff found the auto shop’s registration had expired in March of 2013 and the mechanic certification expired in 2009.
“The renewal was incomplete as it only included renewal fees for 2013 and 2014,” Crisp said. “The Department requested additional renewal fees for 2015 to current, or proof the facility was not operating during this time. Multiple attempts were made to reach out to the facility to obtain the additional fees, no response was received. This prompted a general compliance inspection on June 17th, which found the repair facility to be performing motor vehicle maintenance, diagnosis and repair service on a motor vehicle for compensation and the cease and desist order was implemented.”
Crisp went on to say a notice was sent to the facility to cease and desist performing all major repairs that require a valid repair facility registration and a properly certified mechanic. However, when an MDOS regulation agent returned to the shop on Aug. 18, they found the repair facility still performing services without a valid repair facility registration and mechanic certification.
Lenard Salinas, owner of the Lenard’s Automotive, was at his shop this past Wednesday. He chose not to comment regarding the state department’s decision, but when asked if he planned to try to resolve the issue, he said “I’m working on it.”
The Michigan Department of State is requesting that consumers who have a complaint against Lenard’s Automotive are encouraged to call the Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at 517-335-1410.