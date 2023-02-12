PAW PAW — A Michigan State trooper from the Paw Paw post has been recognized for her efforts in reaching out to area residents who live in Van Buren County, specifically migrants.
Trooper Conner Mabie received the 2022 Col. Etue Community Impact Award, Wednesday, during a ceremony in East Lansing, in recognition of her ingenuity and leadership in engaging with residents throughout Van Buren County, according to a news release from Lt. DuWayne Robinson, public information officer for the state police Fifth District in Paw Paw.
The award recognizes Mabie’s work with the Paw Paw Post’s Migrant Outreach initiative this past year, according to Capt. Michael Brown, commander of the Fifth District.
The Migrant Outreach Initiative was created by the Paw Paw post to bridge a gap between police and the migrant farming community, which swells in population especially during the spring, summer and early fall months.
To address the Initiative, Mabie and other Paw Paw Post personnel established 11 community events in 2022, including Migrant Farmer Laundry Days, a summer youth program and a car seat safety check. Mabie also worked to arrange for Spanish-speaking troopers and sergeants to attend the programs.
For the Migrant Farmer Laundry Days event, Mabie obtained a $500 donation to support a laundry day for migrant workers and their families that provided free detergent and laundry services to more than 300 migrant families.
She also worked with a Van Buren County school district’s summer youth program for migrant children this past summer, along with two fellow troopers.
“Trooper Mabie spent Wednesdays at the school interacting with children who may not normally see police officers in a positive light,” Robinson said. “At the end of the summer, they had developed relationships and become buddies with many of the children in the program.”
She furthered her outreach efforts in August of 2022 when she visited Keeler Migrant Head Start to read to and interact with the young students there. Later, she and other Paw Paw post personnel coordinated a car seat safety check event for parents where they were able to correctly install 11 car seats.
The Community Impact Award is named in honor of Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, the 18th director of the Michigan State Police and recognizes leadership, commitment and personal involvement by troopers who build positive police-community relationships.