PAW PAW — A Michigan State Police trooper will be honored next week for his efforts in investigating traffic crashes throughout Southwest Michigan.
Special Sgt. Brandon Davis of the MSP's Fifth District is being recognized by the Governor's Traffic Safety Advisory Commission, which honors organizations and individuals for distinguished involvement in traffic safety, according to a news release from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.
Davis will receive the Richard H. Austin Long-Term Service Award, Wednesday, June 14 during the Highway Safety Planning's annual Traffic Safety Summit in Grand Rapids.
In his 15 years with the MSP, Davis has directly impacted traffic safety in Southwest Michigan, according to Dennis Raymo, communications specialist for the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.
"In 2011, he became an accident investigator and, five years later, a technical crash investigator. In 2017, he was trained as a traffic crash reconstructionist, which is the highest level of certification for traffic crash investigation," Raymo stated in a news release.
Davis is also a traffic incident management system instructor. Th system teaches first responders how to manage traffic during large incidents to safely and efficiently keep traffic moving to avoid secondary crashes, which are often deadly.
"His work involves solving and recreating crash scenes to identify who is at fault and what changes can be made to reduce future crashes," Raymo said. "Over the years, Davis has been qualified as an expert in traffic crash investigations in 15 counties and is called upon often to testify. Brandon Davis is an invaluable resource utilized by many agencies and prosecutors in the district and around the state."
The Richard H. Austin Long-Term Service Award is named for the longest-serving secretary of state in Michigan’s history (1971-1995). Austin earned a national reputation as an advocate for traffic safety.