Stephen Bruce Howe, 77, of South Haven passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at Corewell Health – Lakeland in St. Joseph.
Steve was born June 6, 1945 in South Haven to Jeanette and George Howe. Steve graduated from South Haven High School in 1963 and went on to earn an Associate’s Degree. He married Patricia Hale on Aug. 1, 1964 at St. Basil Catholic Church. Steve worked at DuWel, National Motors and L&W Engineering in Holland where he retired in 2012. He was also a former captain and member of the Van Buren Mounted Sheriff Posse.
Steve is survived by his wife, Pat Howe of South Haven; daughters, Sheila (Greg) Fuller of Vicksburg and Sharon Newman of Schoolcraft. Steve is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Steve is preceded by two brothers, Roger Howe and Thomas Howe.
Visitation was Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven. A Rosary began at 5:30 p.m. A Memorial Mass took place Thursday, Dec. 29,2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Basil Catholic Church with Fr. Richard Altine officiating. Steve was laid to rest at North Shore Memorial Gardens in Hagar Shores. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to St. Basil Catholic Church. To view Steve’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.