STEVENSVILLE — Short-term rental applications will once again be accepted in Stevensville.
In April, village trustees put a moratorium on accepting applications until a new ordinance could be drafted. On Monday, June 5, they approved raising the fee from $35 for an annual inspection to $300 for an annual application fee. Residents who use the home as their primary residence and rent it out only occasionally will be charged $100 every two years.
Village Manager Kacey Dominguez said it’s important to distinguish between personal short-term rentals and investment short-term rentals.
She said the new short-term rental ordinance will allow personal ones to be in all zones while the investment ones are only allowed in commercial zones.
Dominguez said there are currently 12 short-term rental properties in the village, with six in commercial zones and six in residential areas. She said the ones in the residential areas will be grandfathered in.
Dominguez said all 12 of the short-term rental applications came in during the past two years, even though the previous ordinance was approved in 2007.
Marijuana ordinance
On Monday, trustees also officially rescinded an ordinance that would have allowed up to two marijuana retail shops to open in the village.
On May 2, residents voted 287-181 to prohibit marijuana sales in the village.
In November, village trustees approved two ordinances that would allow up to two marijuana retailers to open along Red Arrow Highway, with revenue from the stores to be used to help pay to fix the village’s roads.
Applying for grants
Trustees further approved applying for two grants – one to fix two of the village’s roads and one to build a pavilion at Hickory Creek Park, which is along John Beers Road.
Dominguez said the Michigan Department of Transportation grant is very competitive, is only for local roads and requires a 50 percent match not to include engineering and project oversight.
Trustees approved applying for grants to fix Demorrow Road and roads in the downtown area, including: Berrien, Kimmel, Lawrence, Mill and Park streets.
The projected cost to crush and shape Demorrow Road and to do some shoulder work is $590,590, with MDOT paying for $227,150.
The anticipated cost to fix the downtown streets is a combined $282,271, with MDOT paying for $137,694.
Dominguez said a $150,000 state grant the village received in 2021 to build the pavilion at Hickory Creek Park wasn’t enough due to the rising construction costs.
To help bridge the gap, she said the village is applying for another state grant.
She said the project is estimated to cost $523,000. The village is applying for a $400,000 grant, which will supplement the previous $150,000 grant.
In addition, she said the village will pay $50,000 for its matching share of the first grant, which is a Recreation Passport grant through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The second grant, a DNR Sparks grant, requires no matching funds.