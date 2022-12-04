BANGOR — A series of structure fires kept South Haven area first responders busy during the final two weeks of November..
The latest fire occurred Saturday morning, Nov. 26 at an adult foster care facility on M-43 Highway in Bangor.
Bangor Community Fire Department responded to the facility at 9:20 a.m. and asked for mutual aid from South Haven Area Emergency Services and Columbia Township Fire Department, but thanks to initial response from a Bangor police officer, the fire was confined to a single room.
When Bangor firefighters arrived soon after they extinguished the fire and removed the burned contents from inside the room. According to a news release, no injuries were reported.
Saturday’s structure fire in Bangor came on the heels of a fire that broke out in a basement of a home in South Haven on Nov. 21. Firefighters from SHAES responded to the fire in the 700 block of Center Street at 3 p.m., where they discovered heavy black smoke coming from the basement. The fire was contained to a dehumidifier but the dwelling suffered smoke damage.
A third structure fire occurred at 10:18 p.m. Nov. 18 at Black River Tavern in South Haven. Smoke was reported in the structure, and patrons safely evacuated. However, what could have been a major fire, was averted thanks to the restaurant/bar’s fire suppression system, said Brandon Hinz, director of SHAES.
“I credit the business owners with keeping their suppression system up to date,” Hinz said. “That building’s west side is exposed to the direct winds coming off the lake. Winds were at least 15-20 miles per hour. An uncontrolled, wind-driven fire in the building could have taken out the whole block. That small sprinkler head saved a large part of our downtown.”
Two other fires that South Haven area firefighters dealt with occurred Nov. 14 and 15.
The fire on Nov. 15 occurred at a barn on 36th Avenue near 72nd Street. When firefighters from Covert, Bangor and SHAES arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames. There were no injuries to humans, however, chickens in the barn perished.
The Nov. 14 fire involved an unoccupied dwelling in Port of Call mobile home park on County 380 and M-43 Highway in Geneva Township. Flames were coming through the roof when firefighters arrived. No one was inside the dwelling at the time. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
With the fires that have occurred over the past two weeks, Hinz said he is grateful that area departments work well together in providing assistance to each other at fires and crash scenes.
“Over the past couple of weeks the automatic mutual aid system has been utilized a number of times with departments from Bangor, Columbia, Covert, Ganges, Lee and SHAES requesting and responding to a number of working fires outside their jurisdictions,” he said.
Despite crews working together, injuries are sometimes unavoidable, as was the case with two SHAES firefighters incurring injuries while responding to fires.
“A shoulder injury and leg injury occurred to a couple of paid on-call members,” Hinz said. “They are both on restricted duty at this time.”